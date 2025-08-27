Ghana eyes deeper ties with South Korea as Ambassador-Designate Kojo Choi meets NDPC Chairman

Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to South Korea, Mr. Kojo Choi, on Tuesday, August 26, paid a courtesy call on the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and Senior Advisor to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals, Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting highlighted Ghana’s growing interest in learning from South Korea’s remarkable transformation into an industrial powerhouse, particularly in research, development, and infrastructure.

Dr. Thompson, reflecting on his visit to Seoul in 2015, recalled a striking conversation with a business strategist who described South Korea as suffering from “capital saturation”—a situation where the country had more capital than domestic opportunities and therefore needed to invest abroad. He emphasized that Ghana must position itself as an attractive destination for such investments, citing its strategic location and easy access to European markets.

He further pointed to the Korea Railway Research Institute and similar institutions as examples of research-driven cooperation from which Ghana could gain valuable technical expertise.

Ambassador-designate Choi, a naturalised Ghanaian of Korean descent, reaffirmed his personal and professional commitment to strengthening bilateral relations beyond trade and investment. He stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy, adding that one of his missions in Seoul would be to reconnect Ghanaian-Korean children with their biological families, a task he described as “sensitive but vital for deepening people-to-people relations.”

The discussions also touched on Ghana’s development priorities, including the President’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies and the Ghana Infrastructure Plan currently under preparation by the NDPC.

Dr. Thompson noted that the new Coordinated Programme would assign key performance indicators to Ghana’s diplomats as part of a results-driven foreign policy framework. He also introduced Mr. Choi to NDPC staff, many of whom have benefited from training and capacity-building programmes supported by the South Korean government over the years.