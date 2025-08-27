ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Importers accuse political cartels of hijacking port auctions

  Wed, 27 Aug 2025
Business & Finance Importers accuse political cartels of hijacking port auctions
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has launched a blistering attack on what it describes as politically connected cartels hijacking the auctioning of perishable goods at the country’s ports, warning that the practice is crippling legitimate businesses and undermining investor confidence.

In a statement, the Association linked the worsening situation to Ghana’s foreign exchange crisis, arguing that importers are struggling to access dollars quickly enough to clear shipments, leaving their goods vulnerable to seizure.

By law, goods placed on the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL) are entitled to a 60-day grace period before auction. However, the IEAG says this has been arbitrarily reduced to just 21 days, creating a loophole that politically connected businessmen exploit to seize consignments at knockdown prices. The Association alleges that many of these auctions are carried out without proper gazetting or legal process.

Adding insult to injury, traders say, is the fact that while importers lose their goods and still shoulder heavy demurrage charges, auction beneficiaries walk away with shipments after paying little more than a token service fee of GH₵6,000 to GH₵10,000.

“This fraudulent system not only robs importers of their hard-earned capital but also denies the state valuable revenue at a time when Ghana desperately needs every pesewa,” the Association said.

The IEAG is demanding urgent reforms, including the restoration of the 60-day grace period, a one-time clearance option for importers grappling with forex shortages, and a full-scale probe by the Customs Division and national security agencies into what it calls a “political cabal” feeding off the system. It also wants the Bank of Ghana to push commercial banks to make forex more accessible at fair rates.

The Association has warned that if authorities fail to act, it may be forced to mount mass action in defense of its members and the broader trading community.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, well stick to the constitution – Asiedu Nketiah assures We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, we'll stick to the constitutio...

1 hour ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiamah Use only the cedi for local transactions — BoG cautions against black market, do...

1 hour ago

Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1 — BoG Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1...

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Fire ravages Anomangye Market, 200 shops destroyed Kumasi: Fire ravages Anomangye Market, 200 shops destroyed

2 hours ago

A senior lecturer at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Samuel Afriyie KsTU lecturer cautions parents against rebuking children over poor BECE results

2 hours ago

Pricing school fees, hotel accommodation, airline tickets, domestic contracts, others in dollars prohibited — BoG Pricing school fees, hotel accommodation, airline tickets, domestic contracts, o...

2 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Hamza Suhuyini Bawumia is to be blamed for religious and tribal politics in Ghana — Hamza Suhuy...

2 hours ago

Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga

3 hours ago

Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama calls for university–industry collaboration to make graduates more work-r...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line