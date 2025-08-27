ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, we'll stick to the constitution – Asiedu Nketiah assures

  Wed, 27 Aug 2025
Headlines We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, well stick to the constitution – Asiedu Nketiah assures
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has dismissed suggestions that the party intends to present President John Dramani Mahama for a third term, stressing that the NDC remains fully bound by the dictates of Ghana’s constitution.

Addressing speculation about President Mahama’s political future and succession within the party, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah made it clear that the NDC will not breach constitutional provisions on presidential term limits.

“We have never run our party in ways that conflict with the national constitution, and we don’t intend to do that,” he said. “We will stick by the tenets of the Constitution.”

His comments come at a time when conversations about who might succeed President Mahama in 2029 are intensifying, with names of several leading figures, including Mr. Nketiah himself, emerging in political circles.

But the NDC Chairman warned that premature declarations of ambition risk derailing the current administration’s work.

“The party has not declared anything,” he noted. “I keep repeating my caution that we have to be very careful about the way we express our ambitions. Whoever succeeds President Mahama will ride on the achievements of the current government.”

He cautioned aspirants against moves that could destabilise the government’s focus and jeopardise its legacy.

“If you conduct yourself in ways that will disrupt the activities of this government in ways that will make the government less successful, then you have a bigger problem,” he said. “President Mahama is only about eight months in office now, and you want to struggle to decide who will replace him—you know what it can cause.”

Responding to rumours about his own name being in the mix, Mr. Nketiah urged party leaders and members alike to show restraint and prioritise governance over succession battles.

“If all of us decide today that, 'Well, people say I can be president, so let me start organising,' then everybody will be going across the country appointing campaign coordinators. How do you think that President Mahama can focus on achieving anything?” he asked.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, well stick to the constitution – Asiedu Nketiah assures We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, we'll stick to the constitutio...

1 hour ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiamah Use only the cedi for local transactions — BoG cautions against black market, do...

1 hour ago

Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1 — BoG Travellers can now carry up to $10,000 without declaration effective September 1...

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Fire ravages Anomangye Market, 200 shops destroyed Kumasi: Fire ravages Anomangye Market, 200 shops destroyed

2 hours ago

A senior lecturer at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Samuel Afriyie KsTU lecturer cautions parents against rebuking children over poor BECE results

2 hours ago

Pricing school fees, hotel accommodation, airline tickets, domestic contracts, others in dollars prohibited — BoG Pricing school fees, hotel accommodation, airline tickets, domestic contracts, o...

2 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Hamza Suhuyini Bawumia is to be blamed for religious and tribal politics in Ghana — Hamza Suhuy...

2 hours ago

Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga Mahama’s track record enough reason for Akwatia to choose NDC — Osman Ayariga

3 hours ago

Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie Ghana can leverage South Africa ties for BRICS opportunities — Benjamin Quashie

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama calls for university–industry collaboration to make graduates more work-r...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line