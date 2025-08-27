We don’t intend to present Mahama for third term, we'll stick to the constitution – Asiedu Nketiah assures

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has dismissed suggestions that the party intends to present President John Dramani Mahama for a third term, stressing that the NDC remains fully bound by the dictates of Ghana’s constitution.

Addressing speculation about President Mahama’s political future and succession within the party, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah made it clear that the NDC will not breach constitutional provisions on presidential term limits.

“We have never run our party in ways that conflict with the national constitution, and we don’t intend to do that,” he said. “We will stick by the tenets of the Constitution.”

His comments come at a time when conversations about who might succeed President Mahama in 2029 are intensifying, with names of several leading figures, including Mr. Nketiah himself, emerging in political circles.

But the NDC Chairman warned that premature declarations of ambition risk derailing the current administration’s work.

“The party has not declared anything,” he noted. “I keep repeating my caution that we have to be very careful about the way we express our ambitions. Whoever succeeds President Mahama will ride on the achievements of the current government.”

He cautioned aspirants against moves that could destabilise the government’s focus and jeopardise its legacy.

“If you conduct yourself in ways that will disrupt the activities of this government in ways that will make the government less successful, then you have a bigger problem,” he said. “President Mahama is only about eight months in office now, and you want to struggle to decide who will replace him—you know what it can cause.”

Responding to rumours about his own name being in the mix, Mr. Nketiah urged party leaders and members alike to show restraint and prioritise governance over succession battles.

“If all of us decide today that, 'Well, people say I can be president, so let me start organising,' then everybody will be going across the country appointing campaign coordinators. How do you think that President Mahama can focus on achieving anything?” he asked.