WHEN THE WATERS SPEAK: A Civic Call to Rise Beyond the Bagre Dam Spillage

Feature Article WHEN THE WATERS SPEAK: A Civic Call to Rise Beyond the Bagre Dam Spillage
WED, 27 AUG 2025

🌊 Let’s transform this heartbreak into a legacy of resilience and reform. Below is a civic article that blends strategic urgency with ceremonial clarity—calling stakeholders to rise, harmonize, and act.

Each year, as the Bagre Dam spills its burden across our northern borders, it does more than flood fields—it drowns dreams, disrupts livelihoods, and exposes the fragility of our preparedness. The 2025 spillage, arriving earlier than expected, has once again submerged farmlands, displaced families, and claimed lives. And yet, the silence from our strategic institutions is deafening.

This is not merely a natural occurrence. It is a civic failure—a rupture in coordination, foresight, and moral responsibility.

🛑 The Crisis We Can No Longer Normalize

  • Farmers in the Upper East and North East Regions received barely two days’ notice.
  • Maize, millet, and rice fields—the backbone of local food security—were swept away mid-harvest.
  • Livelihoods lost, with no structured recovery framework in place.
  • Cross-border water governance remains reactive, not preventive.

We must ask: Where are our agricultural technocrats, our water resource planners, our civic coalitions? The time for fragmented response is over. The time for harmonized action is now.

🤝 Harmonizing Stakeholders: A Strategic Civic Mandate

To turn this heartbreak into a legacy moment, we call upon:

1. NADMO (National Disaster Management Organization)

  • Establish community-based early warning systems with real-time alerts.
  • Pre-position emergency kits and dry-season recovery tools in flood-prone zones.
  • Coordinate post-spillage livelihood assessments with local assemblies.

2. MoFA (Ministry of Food and Agriculture)

  • Zone flood-resilient agricultural corridors with seasonal crop calendars.
  • Introduce climate-smart insurance schemes for vulnerable farmers.
  • Deploy mobile extension officers to support recovery and replanting.

3. Water Resources Commission

  • Strengthen bilateral protocols with Burkina Faso for predictive spillage timelines.
  • Invest in hydrological modeling and buffer zone enforcement.
  • Launch a national floodplain mapping initiative for long-term planning.

4. Civic Coalitions & Traditional Authorities

  • Mobilize community dialogues rooted in ancestral stewardship and unity.
  • Frame advocacy through ceremonial language, invoking Asase Yaa and Nana Nyame as guardians of the land.
  • Champion legacy legislation for ecological justice and farmer protection.

🕊️ A Ceremonial Call to Action
Let this moment be remembered not for its devastation, but for its awakening. Let us rise with the spirit of Nkabom—unity—and Bɔkɔɔ—peaceful resolve. As the waters recede, may our resolve surge forward.

“When the river overflows, it does not choose whose farm to flood. But we can choose to build dikes together.” — Akan Proverb

We invite all partners—governmental, civic, and ancestral—to join hands in crafting a National Flood Resilience Compact, anchored in tradition, innovation, and moral clarity.

📌 Recommendations for Immediate Action

  • Convene a multi-sectoral emergency summit within 30 days.
  • Launch a Flood Recovery & Resilience Fund with public-private support.
  • Integrate telemedicine and mobile diagnostics to monitor health impacts post-spillage.
  • Institutionalize annual civic remembrance ceremonies to honor affected communities and renew commitment.

Let this be the year we do not merely endure the flood. Let it be the year we rise with it—toward unity, toward reform, and toward a legacy worthy of our ancestors and our children.

Retired Senior Citizen
Legal Advocate, Civic Strategist, and Founder of Dawn Vision Technologies Ltd.

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

