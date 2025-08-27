ModernGhana logo
STOP GALAMSEY NOW: Have the NDC Been Deceptive and Dishonest to Ghanaians in the Fight Against Galamsey?

WED, 27 AUG 2025

“The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.”

So, they deceived us, right? If galamsey was truly as dangerous as they claimed, why did they urge the previous government to allow it? Which of their statements while in opposition can Ghanaians trust today? Can a party whose words change depending on which side of power they stand ever be counted on to protect the people? Leadership that begins with deceit sows the seeds of its own failure, and we can only watch as actions, or the lack thereof, speak louder than promises.

During the 2024 campaign, the NDC promised to ban all illegal mining in forest reserves within 120 days of taking office. They pledged to rehabilitate damaged lands, use technology including artificial intelligence to monitor illegal mining, and release jailed small-scale miners (Some I personally didn't see how it helps in the fight against galamsey then). Yet months into their administration, forests remain under threat, environmental recovery programs are fragmented, technology for monitoring is absent, and of course, many miners remain behind bars. Leadership that cannot bend to accountability risks collapse; a tree that does not bend with the wind will break.

Before taking power, the NDC criticized the previous government relentlessly for deception, failing to protect water bodies, and allowing illegal mining to continue unchecked. These accusations fueled their campaign and painted them as the moral alternative. In fact, everything they said is on record. Just a surf or click away on the internet. Now, what do we see? Illegal mining has escalated, and some NDC members are reportedly involved in these operations. Not so surprising to me as I never for once believed in their rhetorics. For a tree that begins with rotten roots cannot bear healthy branches. When those who promised to protect the land profit from its destruction, what can citizens expect? Well, as a citizen, I refuse to be coward into silence. I will speak out!

Promises and reality could not be more different. Contradictory statements from party leaders, including the president, only adds to our confusion. Where is the credibility? Where is the commitment to Ghanaians’ welfare? Leadership built on rhetoric rather than action invites collapse; when the roots of a tree begin to decay, it is only a matter of time before the branches fall. Ghana deserves leaders who protect the environment, uphold the law, and prioritize citizens’ interests, not those who exploit public memory and perpetuate the very problems they once condemned.

If words alone define leadership, what hope remains for our forests, rivers, and future generations? How many more hectares must be destroyed before accountability becomes unavoidable? How many promises must remain broken before we stop believing in empty rhetoric? Ghanaians must act. It is no longer enough to hope, to discuss, or to wait. Every day of inaction is a day our rivers grow murkier, our forests thinner, and our future weaker. The time for reflection has passed. It is time to rise, to demand results, and to stop galamsey now.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana 🇬🇭

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2025

I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional and storyteller from Eggu in Ghana’s Upper West Region. With experience in WASH, public health, emergency response, and community development, I’ve worked with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision Int. More I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional, storyteller, and thinker from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana. I carry with me the weight of real stories, the wisdom of a quiet upbringing, and a mission to use what I know to help others live with dignity, direction, and hope.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.

