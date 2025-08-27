Gbiniyiri Chief’s Palace torched as deadly land dispute spirals out of control

The farming community of Gbiniyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District has been thrown into turmoil after the Chief’s Palace was set ablaze on Tuesday, August 26, in the latest escalation of a violent land dispute that has already left multiple casualties.

The burning of the palace follows days of bloodshed over a disputed parcel of land reportedly sold by the chief to a private developer. Tensions boiled over on Sunday, August 24, when clashes broke out, leaving five people dead on the spot. Another victim was killed the following morning, raising the death toll to six.

Eighteen others sustained severe injuries from gunshots and machete attacks and are currently receiving treatment, many of them in critical condition. The violence has also forced hundreds of frightened residents, especially women and children, to flee Gbiniyiri and nearby villages. Several homes have been torched, with properties worth thousands of cedis destroyed in the rampage.

The torching of the Chief’s Palace is seen as a symbolic turning point in the unrest, raising fears that the crisis could spiral into a broader communal conflict if not brought under control.

Security agencies have moved in with a joint police-military task force to restore order, though the dispersed nature of the settlements has posed serious challenges to containment efforts. The District Security Council, working alongside the regional command, has intensified patrols and is engaging traditional leaders in efforts to calm tempers and foster dialogue.

Authorities are appealing for restraint, warning that continued violence will only worsen the suffering of the community.