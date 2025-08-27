ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gbiniyiri Chief’s Palace torched as deadly land dispute spirals out of control

  Wed, 27 Aug 2025
Social News Gbiniyiri Chief’s Palace torched as deadly land dispute spirals out of control
WED, 27 AUG 2025

The farming community of Gbiniyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District has been thrown into turmoil after the Chief’s Palace was set ablaze on Tuesday, August 26, in the latest escalation of a violent land dispute that has already left multiple casualties.

The burning of the palace follows days of bloodshed over a disputed parcel of land reportedly sold by the chief to a private developer. Tensions boiled over on Sunday, August 24, when clashes broke out, leaving five people dead on the spot. Another victim was killed the following morning, raising the death toll to six.

Eighteen others sustained severe injuries from gunshots and machete attacks and are currently receiving treatment, many of them in critical condition. The violence has also forced hundreds of frightened residents, especially women and children, to flee Gbiniyiri and nearby villages. Several homes have been torched, with properties worth thousands of cedis destroyed in the rampage.

The torching of the Chief’s Palace is seen as a symbolic turning point in the unrest, raising fears that the crisis could spiral into a broader communal conflict if not brought under control.

Security agencies have moved in with a joint police-military task force to restore order, though the dispersed nature of the settlements has posed serious challenges to containment efforts. The District Security Council, working alongside the regional command, has intensified patrols and is engaging traditional leaders in efforts to calm tempers and foster dialogue.

Authorities are appealing for restraint, warning that continued violence will only worsen the suffering of the community.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Oti Region alarmed astyphoid cases hit22,261 Oti Region alarmed as typhoid cases hit 22,261

1 hour ago

Gbiniyiri Chief’s Palace torched as deadly land dispute spirals out of control Gbiniyiri Chief’s Palace torched as deadly land dispute spirals out of control

3 hours ago

UW/R: Ethnic clashes in Sene-Dindee leaves 75-year-old man dead, othersinjured UW/R: Ethnic clashes in Sene-Dindee leaves 75-year-old man dead, others injured

3 hours ago

Ghana to host Pan-African rally to demand debt cancellation, trade justicefor Africa Ghana to host Pan-African rally to demand debt cancellation, trade justice for A...

3 hours ago

Ghana now imports 80% of essential goods, spends $1.5bn annually on textiles – Dr. Dodoo Ghana now imports 80% of essential goods, spends $1.5bn annually on textiles – D...

3 hours ago

Two friends remanded for allegedly robbing two brothers at Abuakwa-Sepaase Two friends remanded for allegedly robbing two brothers at Abuakwa-Sepaase

4 hours ago

Dr. Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: I remain focused despite barrage of attacks, falsehoods, fa...

4 hours ago

Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead

4 hours ago

Eight plead guilty to beating Hawa Koomson, othersat Ablekuman Eight plead guilty to beating Hawa Koomson, others at Ablekuman

4 hours ago

Randy Abbey drags Abronye to court for GH¢20million over defamation Randy Abbey drags Abronye to court for GH¢20million over defamation

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line