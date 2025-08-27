ModernGhana logo
Oti Region alarmed as typhoid cases hit 22,261

  Wed, 27 Aug 2025
The Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, has sounded the alarm over an explosive rise in typhoid cases across the region, describing the development as a looming public health crisis.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Tuesday, August 26, the Minister disclosed that 10,233 cases were recorded in the first quarter of 2025, accounting for nearly 5 percent of the regional population. However, recent figures reveal an even more alarming situation.

“This is a problematic thing, and it is creating a lot of issues in the Oti Region. In the first quarter of this year, we had around 10,233 confirmed cases, which means that about 5% of the Oti population has typhoid. That is the report we have from the Environmental Secretariat in the Oti Region. If we are to break it down, the 20 people you find in the Oti Region, two of them have typhoid,” Mr. Gyapong stated.

He explained that the figures have now more than doubled to 22,261 confirmed cases, despite initial interventions to curb the spread of the disease.

“The scary part is that after this report, we organised a meeting about the rise and asked the Health Directorate to search, and the report they are even giving us now is scarier than before. The first quarter of this year alone has pushed the number from our 10,233 to 22,261 confirmed cases,” he added.

Mr. Gyapong said that in response to the early surge, the Environmental and Sanitation Secretariat rolled out a six-month awareness campaign to educate communities on prevention.

“When we had the first information about what was going on in regards to typhoid, we quickly sent our Environmental and Sanitation Secretariat to go down to the Oti Region to advise people about this sickness, and we have done that for six months, and the report is still not encouraging,” he explained.

The Minister revealed that a special task force has now been deployed to intensify the fight against typhoid through door-to-door education campaigns aimed at containing the outbreak.

