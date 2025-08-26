How Bright Awed allegedly mastermind the murder of Immigration Officer over debt dispute

The mysterious death of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah has sent shockwaves through the public, after investigations pointed to his close friend and coworker, Bright Aweh, as the prime suspect in a chilling plot allegedly driven by an unpaid debt.

Socialite Ayisha Modi, in a detailed account, accused Bright of carefully orchestrating the crime, ensuring the day unfolded in a way that eliminated potential witnesses.

According to reports, Bright lived in a multi-story apartment with his wife. On the morning of the incident, he allegedly sent her on an errand, then told an upstairs neighbor to stay away from home because he intended to fumigate the compound due to a “funny smell.”

Suspicion deepened when Bright reportedly asked another neighbor about his CCTV camera, which was malfunctioning. The neighbor replaced it with a new 360-degree system just before the incident. Strikingly, the camera captured three unidentified motorcycles entering Bright’s compound shortly before Amoah arrived. Their role remains unknown.

Before heading out, Amoah had reportedly told his nephew that he was going to Bright’s home to collect money owed him. But once inside the compound, he was never seen alive again.

To complicate matters, Bright’s vehicle was later spotted leaving the premises under suspicious circumstances. Adding to the puzzle, WhatsApp messages were sent from Amoah’s phone after his disappearance, seemingly to create a false narrative. One of the texts read, “I have received the money, my wife is not around, so I am going to chase girls today.”

Police investigations led to Bright’s arrest as the main suspect. Three others, including Thomas Zigah, alias Nii Jaase, were also detained. However, Zigah has since died under unclear circumstances, deepening the mystery.

The case has raised troubling questions about premeditation, cover-ups, and the possible involvement of accomplices, leaving the public anxiously awaiting answers from investigators.