Court convicts eight for assaulting Hawa Koomson, two others 

An Accra Circuit Court has convicted eight persons who assaulted Mavis Hawa Koomson, former Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister and two others during the Ablekuma North parliamentary re-run election.

The accused persons pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, namely assault, and three counts of assault.

The other victims are Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei and Majeed Mohammed Sanaa.

The convicted persons include Mohammed Abubakar, a private security man; Jijani Mahmud, a driver; Prince Dzakpasu, a businessman; and Anas Mohammed, an estate developer.

Others are Mohammed Hamda, a mechanic; Darko Otibu Samuel, a businessman; Musah Muntari, a station manager; and Ali Saeed, also a businessman.

Presiding judge, Mr Isaac Addo, deferred sentencing to Friday, August 29, 2025.

The court granted each accused person bail in the sum of GHS 80,000 with one surety.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer said the first complainant, Madam Koomson, is a former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister of State.

The second complainant, Majeed Mohammed Sanaa, is a trader residing at Alajo, while the third, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, is a Deputy Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a businessman, and resident of Tema.

The prosecution provided details of the accused persons' occupations and addresses, noting they resided in areas including Alajo, Mamobi, Newtown, Lapaz, Amasaman, Mallam Atta, and Fadama.

On July 11, 2025, the complainants, all members of the NPP, visited polling stations during the Ablekuma North re-run.

At the Methodist Church Polling Station, Madam Koomson and Mr Nii Kwei were attacked and assaulted by the accused persons.

Security personnel at the station rescued them.

Subsequently, the accused also assaulted Mr Sanaa without provocation.

All three victims reported the assault to the Odorkor Police Station and the Greater Accra Regional Criminal Investigations Department.

They were issued police medical forms and received hospital treatment.

Upon arrest, the accused persons denied the allegations in their caution statements.

GNA