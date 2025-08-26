UW/R: Ethnic clashes in Sene-Dindee leaves 75-year-old man dead, others injured

Ethnic clashes between the Sissala and Dagaaba people at Sene-Dindee, a farming community in the Lambissie District, has claimed the life of a 75-year-old man, leaving many others injured.

The victim's body has since been conveyed to St. Theresa's Hospital at Nandom for preservation and autopsy, while those injured are responding to treatment respectively at St. Theresa's Hospital and Lambissie Health Centre.

A statement issued by the Upper West Regional Police Command and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the clashes started with some misunderstandings between August 21st and 22nd, 2025 but escalated the following day when armed men from a neighbouring settlement attacked the Sene-Dindee community, firing indiscriminately and setting ablaze a house, three motorbikes, and a tricycle.

The statement, signed by the DCOP Mr Darko Offei Lomotey, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, said the Police retrieved four single-barrel guns, a bow and arrows, cutlasses, and other offensive weapons, and had since restored security in the community through sustained patrols and monitoring.

The Regional Police Command, led by DCOP Mr Lomotey, scheduled community engagements at Sene-Dindee and nearby Kouro on Tuesday, August 26, as part of the efforts to prevent any recurrence of violence.

The Regional Command has therefore assured the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and properties and urged residents to remain calm, resorting to peaceful and lawful mechanisms in resolving disputes.

