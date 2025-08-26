ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 26 Aug 2025 Social News

Eight plead guilty to beating Hawa Koomson, others at Ablekuman

  Tue, 26 Aug 2025
Eight plead guilty to beating Hawa Koomson, othersat Ablekuman

The Circuit Court in Accra has convicted eight men for assaulting former Awutu Senya East MP, along with two others, during the parliamentary election re-run at the Methodist Church Polling Station in Ablekuma North on July 11, 2025.

The convicts also attacked the Deputy Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, and trader Majeed Mohammed Saana of Alajo. They pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to assault and three counts of assault.

Those convicted are Jijani Mahmudu, a driver from Mamobi; Prince Dzakpasu, a businessman from Newtown; Anas Mohammed, an estate developer from Lapaz; Mohammed Hamda, a mechanic from Alajo; and Darko Otibu Samuel, a businessman from Amasaman. Others include Musah Muntari, a station manager from Mallam Atta; Ali Saeed, a businessman from Fadama; and Al Mohammed Abubakar, a private security man from Alajo.

They were convicted on their own plea before Presiding Judge Isaac Addo, who deferred sentencing to Friday, August 29, 2025. Meanwhile, each has been granted bail of GH¢80,000 with one surety.

Prosecution’s Case
Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer told the court that on June 11, 2025, the complainants, all NPP members, were visiting polling centres during the re-run. At the Methodist Church Polling Station, they were attacked by the accused persons.

He explained that former MP Hawa Koomson and Saana were first assaulted before being rescued by security personnel at the station. The accused later turned on Kwei, who was also present, assaulting him without provocation.

The victims were rescued and taken to the Odorkor Police Station and later the Regional CID, where they lodged formal complaints.

“Police Medical Forms were issued to them after which they proceeded to the hospital for treatment. The accused persons were subsequently arrested. They all denied the allegations in their caution statements,” Chief Inspector Lawer told the court.

“After investigations, they were charged with the offences and arranged before this honourable court,” the prosecutor added.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Dr. Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: I remain focused despite barrage of attacks, falsehoods, fa...

58 minutes ago

Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead

1 hour ago

Eight plead guilty to beating Hawa Koomson, othersat Ablekuman Eight plead guilty to beating Hawa Koomson, others at Ablekuman

1 hour ago

Randy Abbey drags Abronye to court for GH¢20million over defamation Randy Abbey drags Abronye to court for GH¢20million over defamation

2 hours ago

Court convicts eight for assaulting Hawa Koomson, two others Court convicts eight for assaulting Hawa Koomson, two others 

2 hours ago

Bright Awed and his late friend, Stephen King Amoah How Bright Aweh allegedly mastermind the murder of Immigration Officer over debt...

2 hours ago

Kumasi drivers threaten to invoke Antoa deity curse on KMA taskforce over alleged extortion, harassment Kumasi drivers threaten to invoke Antoa deity curse on KMA taskforce over allege...

2 hours ago

Tension at Sofoline Bus Terminal as NDC Youth attempt forceful takeover Tension at Sofoline Bus Terminal as NDC Youth attempt forceful takeover

2 hours ago

A/R: Adansi South farmers count losses as poor roads cause food spoilage A/R: Adansi South farmers count losses as poor roads cause food spoilage

2 hours ago

Madam Rebecca Akolgo Upper east regional director of Nadmo NADMO warns of reptile threat as Bagre Dam spillage puts farmers at risk

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line