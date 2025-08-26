Eight plead guilty to beating Hawa Koomson, others at Ablekuman

The Circuit Court in Accra has convicted eight men for assaulting former Awutu Senya East MP, along with two others, during the parliamentary election re-run at the Methodist Church Polling Station in Ablekuma North on July 11, 2025.

The convicts also attacked the Deputy Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, and trader Majeed Mohammed Saana of Alajo. They pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to assault and three counts of assault.

Those convicted are Jijani Mahmudu, a driver from Mamobi; Prince Dzakpasu, a businessman from Newtown; Anas Mohammed, an estate developer from Lapaz; Mohammed Hamda, a mechanic from Alajo; and Darko Otibu Samuel, a businessman from Amasaman. Others include Musah Muntari, a station manager from Mallam Atta; Ali Saeed, a businessman from Fadama; and Al Mohammed Abubakar, a private security man from Alajo.

They were convicted on their own plea before Presiding Judge Isaac Addo, who deferred sentencing to Friday, August 29, 2025. Meanwhile, each has been granted bail of GH¢80,000 with one surety.

Prosecution’s Case

Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer told the court that on June 11, 2025, the complainants, all NPP members, were visiting polling centres during the re-run. At the Methodist Church Polling Station, they were attacked by the accused persons.

He explained that former MP Hawa Koomson and Saana were first assaulted before being rescued by security personnel at the station. The accused later turned on Kwei, who was also present, assaulting him without provocation.

The victims were rescued and taken to the Odorkor Police Station and later the Regional CID, where they lodged formal complaints.

“Police Medical Forms were issued to them after which they proceeded to the hospital for treatment. The accused persons were subsequently arrested. They all denied the allegations in their caution statements,” Chief Inspector Lawer told the court.

“After investigations, they were charged with the offences and arranged before this honourable court,” the prosecutor added.