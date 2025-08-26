ModernGhana logo
Randy Abbey drags Abronye to court for GH¢20million over defamation

  Tue, 26 Aug 2025
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Randy Abbey, has filed a defamation suit against the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye.

In a writ filed at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Dr. Abbey is demanding GH¢20 million in damages from Abronye over comments he claims have seriously injured his reputation.

According to the suit, Abronye, while speaking on a radio programme, alleged that Dr. Abbey personally carried a chair from Accra whenever he visited cocoa farms to meet farmers. The COCOBOD boss contends that the remark was false and intended to ridicule him.

Dr. Abbey further stated in the writ that Abronye accused him on the same platform of deliberately replacing the Director of Finance at COCOBOD with the aim to “steal COCOBOD money to the detriment of cocoa farmers.”

Rejecting the claims outright, Dr. Abbey described Abronye’s allegations as a deliberate attempt to destroy his reputation and credibility.

“The Defendant's actions were undertaken with the intention of eroding the public trust and confidence that the Plaintiff has built in his professional career fully aware that such false statements would result in irreparable harm to the Plaintiff's personal dignity,” the writ added.

In addition to monetary damages, the COCOBOD Chief Executive is asking the court to compel Abronye to issue an unconditional retraction and an unqualified apology, as well as remove all defamatory publications.

The plaintiff is also seeking a perpetual injunction to bar Abronye, or anyone acting on his behalf, from ever publishing defamatory remarks about him again.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

