ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi drivers threaten to invoke Antoa deity curse on KMA taskforce over alleged extortion, harassment

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Social News Kumasi drivers threaten to invoke Antoa deity curse on KMA taskforce over alleged extortion, harassment
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

Some commercial drivers operating within the Kumasi Metropolitan area have threatened to invoke the wrath of the powerful Antoa deity on members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Taskforce.

The drivers are accusing them of consistent harassment and extortion at Adu, Kejetia and Dr Mensah areas.

They say their patience has run out, alleging that taskforce officials have been arresting them indiscriminately and demanding illegal payments without just cause.

According to the aggrieved drivers, the lack of proper parking spaces within the Central Business District (CBD) leaves them with no choice but to make brief stops for passengers, only to be immediately pounced on by the taskforce.

“Even stopping for a minute to pick up or drop a passenger at Adum and Dr Mensah areas leads to an arrest,” one frustrated driver told Otec News on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

“It’s like they’re just waiting to extort money from us,” he added.

The drivers further claimed that the KMA taskforce works in collaboration with some police officers to carry out the extortion.

They alleged that the officials issue spot fines ranging from GH¢100 to GH¢200, and when taken to the KMA office, they are charged between GH¢300 and GH¢500.

"There’s no receipt, no explanation, just threats and money collected,” another driver complained.

The situation, they said, is worsening their economic hardship, especially amid rising maintenance costs.

“We are suffering,” a driver lamented. “We’re being forced to pay bribes to survive. If nothing is done, we will go to Antoa and curse them all. Enough is enough.”

The group has also hinted at organizing a major demonstration if the KMA fails to address their grievances and reform the activities of the taskforce.

They are calling on city authorities, the police administration, and traditional leaders to intervene before tensions escalate further.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Dr. Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: I remain focused despite barrage of attacks, falsehoods, fa...

15 minutes ago

Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead Deadly crash on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves several feared dead

33 minutes ago

Randy Abbey drags Abronye to court for GH¢20million over defamation Randy Abbey drags Abronye to court for GH¢20million over defamation

2 hours ago

Court convicts eight for assaulting Hawa Koomson, two others Court convicts eight for assaulting Hawa Koomson, two others 

2 hours ago

Bright Awed and his late friend, Stephen King Amoah How Bright Awed allegedly mastermind the murder of Immigration Officer over debt...

2 hours ago

Kumasi drivers threaten to invoke Antoa deity curse on KMA taskforce over alleged extortion, harassment Kumasi drivers threaten to invoke Antoa deity curse on KMA taskforce over allege...

2 hours ago

Tension at Sofoline Bus Terminal as NDC Youth attempt forceful takeover Tension at Sofoline Bus Terminal as NDC Youth attempt forceful takeover

2 hours ago

A/R: Adansi South farmers count losses as poor roads cause food spoilage A/R: Adansi South farmers count losses as poor roads cause food spoilage

2 hours ago

Madam Rebecca Akolgo Upper east regional director of Nadmo NADMO warns of reptile threat as Bagre Dam spillage puts farmers at risk

4 hours ago

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong My presidency will restore land rights and dignity to Ghanaians — Kwabena Agyepo...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line