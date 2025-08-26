Kumasi drivers threaten to invoke Antoa deity curse on KMA taskforce over alleged extortion, harassment

Some commercial drivers operating within the Kumasi Metropolitan area have threatened to invoke the wrath of the powerful Antoa deity on members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Taskforce.

The drivers are accusing them of consistent harassment and extortion at Adu, Kejetia and Dr Mensah areas.

They say their patience has run out, alleging that taskforce officials have been arresting them indiscriminately and demanding illegal payments without just cause.

According to the aggrieved drivers, the lack of proper parking spaces within the Central Business District (CBD) leaves them with no choice but to make brief stops for passengers, only to be immediately pounced on by the taskforce.

“Even stopping for a minute to pick up or drop a passenger at Adum and Dr Mensah areas leads to an arrest,” one frustrated driver told Otec News on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

“It’s like they’re just waiting to extort money from us,” he added.

The drivers further claimed that the KMA taskforce works in collaboration with some police officers to carry out the extortion.

They alleged that the officials issue spot fines ranging from GH¢100 to GH¢200, and when taken to the KMA office, they are charged between GH¢300 and GH¢500.

"There’s no receipt, no explanation, just threats and money collected,” another driver complained.

The situation, they said, is worsening their economic hardship, especially amid rising maintenance costs.

“We are suffering,” a driver lamented. “We’re being forced to pay bribes to survive. If nothing is done, we will go to Antoa and curse them all. Enough is enough.”

The group has also hinted at organizing a major demonstration if the KMA fails to address their grievances and reform the activities of the taskforce.

They are calling on city authorities, the police administration, and traditional leaders to intervene before tensions escalate further.