Tension at Sofoline Bus Terminal as NDC Youth attempt forceful takeover

Tension flared at the Sofoline Bus Terminal in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, after suspected activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) attempted to forcibly take control of the facility.

The standoff sparked a heated confrontation between the terminal’s management and the NDC youth, who argued that their party’s electoral victory gave them the right to assume authority at the station.

Calm was restored when the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Eric Assibey, intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. Shortly after, a security team led by the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Captain Jabire, arrived to reinforce order.

Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Mr. Patrick Boamah, condemned the actions of the youth as unlawful and called on security agencies to launch an investigation. He stressed that the terminal’s management would resist any unlawful attempts to undermine their operations.

“This behavior is unacceptable, and we will do everything possible to protect our jobs,” Mr. Boamah said in an interview.

Both parties have since been invited by the police for an amicable resolution as authorities move to address the matter peacefully.

The incident has once again underscored the need for restraint and dialogue in resolving disputes, particularly in politically charged environments like transport terminals.