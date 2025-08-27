ModernGhana logo
Paga Youth Movement celebrates Godwin Asediba’s BBC Komla Dumor Award

By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir || Upper East Region
The Paga Youth Movement has congratulated Mr. Godwin Asediba on winning the prestigious 2025 BBC Komla Dumor Award, describing the honour as a proud moment for the Kasena Nankana West District and the Upper East Region.

Chairman of the Movement, Mr. Aborah Wenawome, praised Mr. Asediba’s remarkable achievement, noting that his success has not only elevated the image of the community but also inspired the youth to pursue excellence.

“Your unwavering commitment, professionalism, and dedicated service to mankind stands as a true inspiration to the youth and a source of pride to our community,” Mr. Aborah said.

He added that Mr. Asediba’s recognition is proof that dedication and hard work can earn global acclaim, encouraging young people in the region to emulate his example.

The Paga Youth Movement reaffirmed its support for Mr. Asediba, celebrating him as a beacon of hope and excellence whose accomplishments bring honour to the entire community.

“Congratulations once again to our esteemed son, Godwin Asediba!” the group declared.

