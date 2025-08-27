ModernGhana logo
Bonia Rice farmers appeal for government support to boost production

By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir || Contributor
WED, 27 AUG 2025

Mr. Alexander Azuliba, an agent for local rice dealers at Bonia in the Kasena Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, has appealed to government, the Irrigation Company of Upper East Region (ICOUR), and other partners to step in with urgent support to strengthen rice production in the area.

He emphasized that rice remains not only a staple food but also the main source of livelihood for many families in the community. However, challenges confronting farmers, he warned, are crippling productivity and threatening local food security.

According to Mr. Azuliba, the absence of key infrastructure such as drying spaces and storage facilities has resulted in huge post-harvest losses, cutting into farmers’ incomes. He urged government and stakeholders to provide resources to address these gaps and ease the financial pressures faced by young farmers in Bonia.

The Chief of Bonia, His Royal Highness Kwarase Salifu Akumbasiya, noted that while the community has vast arable land, its predominantly peasant farmers face multiple setbacks including lack of farm inputs, limited access to fertilizer, pesticides, and harvesting equipment. He recommended training programs on modern farming techniques and pest control, as well as the creation of cooperative societies to help farmers pool resources and access bigger markets.

“The lack of subsidies for inputs such as fertilizers, weedicides, and basic implements like harvesters continues to affect productivity in this area,” the chief lamented.

Adding his voice, a concerned youth, Mr. Justice Achaah, raised alarm over exploitation by buyers, noting that some NGOs purchase rice using proper weighing scales while others buy without standardized measurements, leaving farmers shortchanged.

Farmers also criticised ICOUR for failing to live up to its mandate of supporting crop production. “ICOUR has no single tractor, talk less of harvesters. They only come to collect water bills for irrigation work,” one farmer complained.

Community leaders and stakeholders present at the meeting echoed the call for a collaborative approach to revive the rice sector. They expressed hope that with the right support, Bonia’s rice industry could flourish, creating jobs, improving food security, and boosting the local economy.

