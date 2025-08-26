ModernGhana logo
Stop Homophobia group joins legal case over deaths of four men in Paris

By RFI
Europe AFP - BERTRAND GUAY
TUE, 26 AUG 2025
AFP - BERTRAND GUAY

The French anti-discrimination organisation Stop Homophobia has announced it will join legal proceedings in connection with the discovery of four bodies in the Seine earlier this month. The group is also appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement published on its website, the organisation urged "anyone who may have seen the suspect or has information about his movements or acquaintances" to contact investigators or reach out directly to the organisation.

The bodies of four men were found floating in the Seine in Choisy-le-Roi, a suburb around 10 kilometres south-east of Paris, on 13 August.

On Sunday, a murder investigation was opened and a homeless man in his twenties indicted in connection with all four killings and placed in pre-trial detention.

According to prosecutors, his identity remains "uncertain" and he is being identified only as "Monji H".

Homeless man charged after four bodies discovered in the River Seine

One of the victims, a 48-year-old Frenchman identified by Stop Homophobia as "Franz", was a resident of Créteil, and openly gay.

The group said that, according to the victim's relatives, Franz was known to frequent the area where the bodies were discovered – a site known as a meeting place for sexual encounters between men.

This detail has also been confirmed by the public prosecutor's office.

Among the other victims were two young homeless men – a 21-year-old Algerian and a 26-year-old Tunisian – as well as another 21-year-old Algerian man, who lived in Choisy-le-Roi.

Two of the bodies were partially naked when pulled out of the river. Two showed signs of having been strangled.

"Every witness statement could prove crucial to establishing a timeline and preventing further tragedies," said Terrence Khatchadourian, secretary-general of Stop Homophobia.

Toxic climate blamed for rise in LGBTQI+ attacks in France

While the motive has not been officially confirmed, multiple sources close to the investigation suggest that the accused may have harboured hostility toward homosexuality, possibly influenced by an extremist religious ideology.

"This is not just an isolated incident," added the group's lawyer, Etienne Deshoulières. "Initial findings indicate this may be an expression of systemic violence targeting gay men."

(with AFP)

