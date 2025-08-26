Labourer jailed 24 months for stealing motorbike

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a labourer to 24 months imprisonment for stealing an unregistered Peugeot motorbike, valued at GHC20,000 belonging to his neighbour.

Thomas Agbeko admitted breaking the lock of the warehouse, entered, and made away with the bike.

He was sentenced by the Court, presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, to 24 months imprisonment on causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Meanwhile, one Solomon, his alleged accomplice, is on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, giving the facts, said Madam Betty Agyeman, the complainant, was a trader and resident of Kanda-Accra, whilst Agbeko and Solomon were labourers and her neighbours.

He said in August 2024, the complainant imported some secondhand home goods from Italy, when she engaged the services of her houseboy as well as Agbeko to offload the goods into her warehouse.

Agbeko, he said, was later engaged to weed around the warehouse.

Madam Agyeman again asked Agbeko to push one unregistered Peugeot motorbike with chassis number PJL000215J4892002 into the said warehouse, prosecution said.

On August 10, 2025 at about 1400 hours, Agbeko went to inform his friend, a witness in the case, that the complainant had a motorbike and he needed him to cut and join the wires to start the bike then they could steal it, the Court heard.

Prosecution said the witness revealed Agbeko's intentions to his friend, who was a second witness in the case.

The said friend discouraged him from engaging in the act as the police may arrest them.

Chief Inspector Teye-Okuffo said on August 18, 2025 at about 0600hours, the witness heard the complainant narrating the theft of her motorbike and Agbeko was immediately suspected.

He was subsequently arrested but he denied the offence.

Agbeko, however, admitted having broken into the warehouse of the complainant when interrogated in the presence of the witnesses.

He admitted stealing the exhibit motorbike together with Solomon, who was on the run.

Agbeko led the police to Agbogbloshie-zongo junction, where he claimed to have sent the motor to be sold.

He, however, refused to show the police the exact person he gave the motorbike to.

After investigations, he was charged with the offences and arraigned.

GNA