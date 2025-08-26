CDA Consult commends government for National HPV Vaccine rollout in September

The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has commended the government and partners for the introduction of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in September 2025, targeting girls aged 9 to 14 years.

The nationwide vaccination would follow the routine immunisation schedule for girls aged 9 years.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director, in an interview noted that the nationwide vaccination exercise will enhance the fight against cervical cancer in the country as the nation moves towards the 2030 deadline for the elimination of cervical cancer.

He said CDA Consult embarked on a nationwide Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign for FREE HPV VACCINATIONS to scale up prevention, detection, and treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana by 2030.

“As holistic health advocates, CDA Consult is pleased for the nationwide initiative and more delighted for adopting the HPV vaccination into the national routine immunisation schedules for girls aged 9 years; this is a major breakthrough,” Mr Ameyibor noted.

Mr Ameyibor also commended Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; UNICEF; WHO; and other partners for the support extended to Ghana for the free HPV vaccination.

The CDA Consult Executive Director noted that Ghana recorded an estimated 3,000 new cervical cancer cases and nearly 2,000 deaths each year, many of which could be prevented through timely HPV vaccination.

Mr Ameyibor also urged partners, especially the Ghana Health Service, and other partners to scale up advocacy and public education to galvanise support from the education sector, parents, the media and traditional and religious leaders who are critical in reaching eligible girls and influencing community perception.

The CDA Consult Executive Director noted that even though the schools form the critical component for the vaccination, “we should not forget about those who are not in schools; we must count on community leadership to help provide direct access to the target age group—girls aged 9 to 14 years.”

Mr Ameyibor explained that CDA Consult, which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation, has rallied stakeholders towards a relentless national advocacy campaign to battle cervical cancer.

He said CDA Consult, through the advocacy, occasionally brings together health professionals, human rights advocates, gender activists, religion adherents, and communication practitioners to sensitise the public on holistic health.

Mr Ameyibor explained that the advocacy is a combination of calls for free HPV vaccination, public education, and encouragement for screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

He said CDA Consult, since 2023, embarked on the relentless advocacy campaign to combat cervical cancer in the country and also draw global attention to the slow pace of achieving the 2030 target and the need for scaling up the process.

The CDA Consult Executive Director said under the broad banner “Ghana Must Rise Against Cervical Cancer”, which emanates from the Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign for free cervical cancer vaccinations, advocacy, and scaling up prevention, detection, and treatment to eliminate cervical cancer in the country.

He said, Out of the national broad banner, regional-specific slogans and advocacy strategies have been developed to accelerate public education.

Mr Ameyibor said, “Our team will work with regional health professionals to embark on vigorous education across the districts to ensure that the message to combat cervical cancer through vaccination, screening, diagnosis, and treatment is spread across.”

Ms Jennifer Nelson, a preventive and occupational health management consultant, stressed that increasing public awareness and facilitating access to resources are essential to preventing and controlling cervical cancer throughout a person's life.

She mentioned that a highly efficient strategy to avoid HPV infection, cervical cancer, and other malignancies associated with HPV is to get vaccinated between the ages of 9 and 14.

Ms Nelson, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Lifeline Haven Company Limited, stated that before girls aged 9 to 14 engage in sexual activity, HPV vaccinations should be administered to them as a priority.

With just weeks to go before the rollout, Ghana is intensifying efforts to build awareness, promote community ownership, and ensure readiness across all regions.

The introduction of the HPV vaccine marks a turning point in the fight against cervical cancer—and the country’s education sector is poised to be one of its strongest allies.