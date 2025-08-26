Sunyani Traditional Council to set up Education Fund

Plans are underway to establish an Educational Endowment Fund in Sunyani to support brilliant and needy students within the Sunyani Traditional Area.

The Omanhene of Sunyani, Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Ɔgyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, who announced this, emphasized the crucial role the fund will play in providing financial support to brilliant but needy students within the community.

He was speaking at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Sunyani during one of his visits to the church.

Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Boahen Korkor II commended the Presbyterian Church Ghana for its immense contribution toward the development of good quality education in Sunyani and Ghana as a whole and asked the church to keep it up.

The Omanhene expressed his profound gratitude to the church, community and its leadership for their constant support and prayers and also took the opportunity to make several important appeals and announcements.

Reverend Benjamin Kyeremeh, the Brong Ahafo Presbytery Chairman, in an address, commended the Sunyanihene for his exemplary leadership and positive influence within the Sunyani Traditional Area, notwithstanding the short period he has been on the throne as the Paramount Chief of Sunyani.

As part of the church service, the congregation demonstrated their appreciation and respect for the overlord of Sunyani Traditional Area by presenting him with various gifts to conclude the memorable visit.