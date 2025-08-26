Mahama targets US$1 billion Ghana-Singapore trade

President John Dramani Mahama has set Ghana a bold new target of hitting US$1 billion in trade with Singapore, after bilateral trade surpassed US$215 million in 2024.

Speaking at the 8th Africa–Singapore Business Forum in Singapore on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the President said the rising trade volumes were proof that Ghana was ready to deepen commercial ties with the Asian nation.

He noted that overall trade between Africa and Singapore had expanded by 50 percent between 2020 and 2024, reaching nearly US$14 billion despite global economic headwinds. Ghana, he said, must now “put its readiness to the test” by positioning itself as Singapore’s most reliable partner in West Africa.

To achieve the billion-dollar milestone, Mr Mahama outlined new reforms and investment projects designed to make Ghana more attractive to investors. These include amendments to the Investment Promotion Act to eliminate minimum capital requirements for foreign investors and the establishment of a one-stop investor concierge to fast-track business decisions.

He highlighted the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy strategy, which is anchored on productivity, exports and jobs and built around the Volta Economic Corridor. The initiative, he explained, rests on four pillars: irrigating two million hectares of farmland, developing agro-industrial parks, expanding tourism along Lake Volta, and transforming the lake into a low-cost inland transport hub.

“We will showcase bankable projects, provide direct access to our regulators, outline incentives for strategic investors, and offer a one-stop investor concierge so decisions can be made quickly and confidently,” Mr Mahama told business leaders.

The President also drew attention to other major initiatives such as the Legon Pharmaceutical Innovation Park, the creation of a Carbon Markets Office and a Ghana Carbon Registry, and policies to promote clean energy and advanced manufacturing, particularly in value addition to critical minerals.

He called on Singaporean and African companies to broaden partnerships in logistics, agribusiness, digital finance and green supply chains, stressing that such cooperation would generate jobs, diversify supply chains and drive shared prosperity.

“Ghana is open for business 24 hours a day. With the right partnerships, we can deliver a pipeline of investable projects that match the needs of our people and global investors,” he said.