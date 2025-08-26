ModernGhana logo
Africa is ripe for investment with $3.4 trillion market and potential — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 26 AUG 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has urged international investors to take advantage of Africa’s rapidly expanding markets and youthful population.

He said the continent’s growth trajectory, coupled with its integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), presents unique opportunities for trade and investment.

Speaking at the 8th Ghana-Singapore Business Forum in Singapore on Monday, August 25, the President asserted that Africa is already demonstrating leadership in sectors such as renewable energy, mobile money and fintech.

“We are 1.4 billion people, young, fast urbanizing, digitally connected, with a rapidly growing middle class. By 2030, Africa’s cities will host more than 700 million consumers, and the African Continental Free Trade Area is the largest new free trade area in the world, creating a $3.4 trillion market,” Mr. Mahama said.

The President explained that Africa’s vast potential makes it a ready market for skilled solutions across industries.

He noted that the continent is increasingly attractive for investors seeking opportunities in infrastructure, technology and energy.

“Africa holds vast renewable energy potential and is already a global leader in mobile money and fintech adoption. This is a market ready for skilled solutions,” he stressed.

However, Mr. Mahama, who also serves as the African Union’s Champion of Financial Institutions, cautioned that the continent’s opportunities must be matched with affordable financing.

He lamented that the current global financial system remains inequitable for low and middle-income countries, leaving Africa with a financing gap estimated at $1.3 trillion annually.

