Africa faces annual financing gap estimated at $1.3 trillion — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has raised concerns about Africa’s growing development needs and the lack of sufficient funding to address them.

He noted that the continent’s ambitions in infrastructure, energy, and trade integration risk being slowed down without access to affordable and reliable financing.

Speaking at the 8th Ghana-Singapore Business Forum in Singapore on Monday, August 25, the President noted that the global financial system remains skewed against low and middle-income countries, leaving Africa at a disadvantage.

“Africa faces an annual financing gap estimated at $1.3 trillion. Infrastructure needs alone run between $181 billion and $221 billion a year,” Mr. Mahama said.

The President added that Africa’s young and fast-growing population presents significant opportunities for trade and investment.

He highlighted that the African Continental Free Trade Area has created a $3.4 trillion market, making the continent one of the most attractive destinations for investors.

“We are 1.4 billion people, young, fast urbanizing, digitally connected, with a rapidly growing middle class. By 2030, Africa’s cities will host more than 700 million consumers,” he noted.

Mr. Mahama, who also serves as the African Union’s Champion of Financial Institutions, called for reforms in the global financial architecture.

He urged international partners to provide financing at the right price and with the right instruments to unlock Africa’s full growth potential.