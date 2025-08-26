ModernGhana logo
Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association elects new national executives  

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

The Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association (GITA) has elected Mr Dominic Asamoah Danquah as its new National President, ushering in a new era with the association, which is currently navigating several critical challenges.

Mr Danquah, popularly known in industry circles as Mr Fish said a decisive victory in a closely contested election held during GITA’s maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) in nearly two decades, signals a fresh chapter for the Association.

The AGM, held in Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22, 2025, brought together over 40 corporate member companies and more than 100 individual members.

At the end of the polls, Mr Danquah secured 22 votes, defeating his main opponent, who garnered 11 votes.

Other executives elected include Mr Kojo Ampratwum, Vice President; Mr Danny Quaye, Secretary; Mr Jerome Selorm Deameji, Financial Secretary; and Mr Ohene Nana Ampem Kessie, Treasurer.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Emelia Arthur, officially opened the AGM.

Mr Danquah, who is the Managing Director of A.S. Domdanq Limited and Akrafi Fisheries Limited, in his victory speech emphasised unity and strategic communication as key pillars of his leadership vision.

"Unity is our greatest strength. "Unity is our key to presenting a united and formidable front for the survival of this industry," he declared.

Mr Danquah expressed concern over widespread misconceptions surrounding the trawling industry, stressing that “Our industry has been unfairly targeted with misinformation, which continues to tarnish our image and negatively affect our members.

“It’s time for us to correct these misconceptions and ensure Ghanaians truly understand the essential role we play.”

He further pledged to hit the ground running with his newly elected executive team, aiming to address longstanding issues and restore credibility to the industry.

“We are ready to bring clarity, tackle long-standing injustices, and reshape the public narrative. United in our purpose, we are confident we can chart a more equitable future for all stakeholders.”

Mr Danquah extended his appreciation to the outgoing executives, especially the immediate past president, Mr Stephen Adjokatcher, for their dedication and service.

He also acknowledged the founding fathers of GITA for laying a solid foundation: “We are deeply grateful to the past leaders for their sacrifices and leadership.

“The baton has been handed to a new generation, young, vibrant, and full of energy. We will not let them down. We will build on their legacy while drawing from their vast experience.”

With fresh leadership in place, GITA looks poised to embrace a transformative future driven by collaboration, transparency, and renewed purpose.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

