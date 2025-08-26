ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo wasted millions on useless military procurements — Larry Dogbe

Managing News Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration over what he described as reckless military procurement that denied the Ghana Armed Forces needed resources.

He argued that millions of dollars wasted on questionable purchases could have been invested in helicopters and aircraft that would have strengthened the military’s operations.

His comments follow renewed public debate after a helicopter crash on August 6 claimed the lives of two ministers and six other passengers on board.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, August 26, Mr. Dogbe said the government went ahead with unnecessary purchases, leaving more critical needs unattended.

“One of them was the procurement of Soviet armoured cars. They went all the way to Azerbaijan and procured those equipment. A lot of them, about almost 20 or so, are packed now at Burma Camp, over $10 million gone wasted,” he said.

He further noted that the spending spree extended to military uniforms and luxury vehicles for top officers, instead of essential aircraft.

According to the journalist, this pattern of procurement reflected misplaced priorities.

“If they wanted to buy better helicopters, they could have bought that. If they wanted to buy better military aircraft, they could have bought that,” Mr. Dogbe stressed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence in a statement on Monday announced that the investigative board set up to probe the August 6 crash has begun its work and is expected to present its report within 30 days.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

