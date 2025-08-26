ModernGhana logo
NPP’s 2024 loss was referendum on Akufo-Addo’s bad leadership, not Bawumia’s tribe — Larry Dogbe

Politics Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe
TUE, 26 AUG 2025
The Managing Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe, has weighed in on conversations blaming former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 election defeat.

Some flagbearer hopefuls in the party’s 2026 internal contest have accused Dr. Bawumia of failing to secure votes from his religious and tribal background.

Among them is the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, who suggested that Bawumia’s Mamprusi lineage accounted for the NPP’s poor showing in areas like Bawku due to the conflict.

But speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, August 26, Mr. Dogbe dismissed the tribal narrative, stressing that the outcome of the 2024 polls was a clear rejection of then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

“The NPP was rejected at the polls by Ghanaians, even in their traditional strongholds. This was not about Dr. Bawumia’s tribe but a referendum on Akufo-Addo’s style of governance,” he stated.

Mr. Dogbe pointed out that several constituencies long considered safe for the NPP fell to the opposition, underscoring widespread discontent with the government.

“They were wiped out in many of their coastal seats, and even in Accra, the trend showed clearly that the people had lost faith in the party,” he stated.

According to him, attempts to shift blame onto Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy are misplaced.

He argued that the party must instead confront the failures of the Akufo-Addo administration, which, in his view, eroded public trust and cost the NPP the presidency.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

