TICAD 9: GEA CEO advocates financing and technology support for Ghanaian SMEs in talks with Japan

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ms. Margaret Ansei, has held bilateral discussions with the Japan Small and Medium Enterprises Agency on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), held from August 20 to 22, 2025.

The dialogue, facilitated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), focused on strengthening collaboration between the two MSME development institutions. Key issues discussed included financing for MSMEs, building the capacity of small businesses and business development service providers, and leveraging technology to boost the competitiveness of Ghanaian enterprises.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the GEA Board, Professor Nathaniel Bosso, alongside UNIDO Deputy Director General, Yuko Yasunaga. Both parties expressed commitment to deepening cooperation for the mutual benefit of Ghana and Japan.

In a separate engagement during the TICAD conference, Ms. Ansei joined a high-level panel on August 19, 2025, where she presented Ghana’s experience in digitizing manufacturing floors. She highlighted the ongoing digital initiative being implemented by GEA in partnership with UNIDO, which seeks to enhance efficiency and innovation across the manufacturing sector in Ghana.

The event also featured Ghana’s Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, who delivered the keynote address. She urged other African nations to adopt similar digital strategies to modernize their industries and drive economic growth.

The GEA’s engagements at TICAD reaffirm Ghana’s determination to harness technology, innovation, and international partnerships to accelerate the growth of its micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).