Former Chief Justices, top legal personalities defend Gertrude Torkornoo at committee hearing

Two former Chief Justices of Ghana, Justice Sophia Akuffo (Rtd) and Justice Anin Yeboah (Rtd), have appeared before the five-member Article 146 Committee to testify in defence of the suspended Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Their testimony was corroborated by other respected jurists and legal figures, including Nana Dr. S.K.B. Asante, Justice Jones Dotse (Rtd), and veteran lawyer Samuel Okudzeto.

Sources close to the committee revealed that the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), represented by its President, Efua Ghartey, Vice President, Victoria Nana Ama Barth, and Executive Secretary, Kwaku Gyau Baffour, also appeared to present documentary evidence countering the allegations against Justice Torkornoo. They defended the Chief Justice’s recommendation of five judges for the Supreme Court, noting that it followed due process with input from the Judiciary, the Attorney General, and the GBA.

All the witnesses appeared voluntarily between August 4 and August 18, 2025, at the request of Justice Torkornoo, who has consistently maintained that the accusations against her are baseless.

President John Dramani Mahama suspended the Chief Justice on April 22, 2025, after receiving three petitions calling for her removal. The petitions, filed by a little-known group calling itself Shining Stars of Ghana, a senior police officer ACP Ayamga Yakubu Akolgo, and private citizen Daniel Ofori, alleged misbehaviour and incompetence. Many of the claims relate to her administrative duties as head of the judiciary.

During the hearings, Nana Dr. S.K.B. Asante reportedly stressed that Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution was never intended to remove a Chief Justice over trivial matters, such as travel arrangements. The former Chief Justices, for their part, clarified that the travel benefits and administrative decisions under scrutiny were the same privileges they themselves enjoyed when in office.

They also argued that assigning cases to judges and managing court duties fell squarely within the Chief Justice’s administrative authority. Any attempt to criminalise or politicise such responsibilities, they contended, undermines judicial independence.

The testimonies further highlighted procedural irregularities in the committee’s work. According to sources, several jurists questioned why the Chief Justice and her legal team were not served with the prima facie findings that led to the establishment of the committee, describing this omission as a violation of constitutional requirements.

Justice Torkornoo herself has been testifying before the committee since August 18, 2025, insisting that all the allegations are unfounded. The committee, chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, with members Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo, and Professor James Sefah Dzisah, is expected to conclude its work soon and submit its report to the President.

Her suspension and the subsequent inquiry have sparked debate within legal and political circles, with many senior jurists warning that the handling of the process could set a troubling precedent for the independence of the judiciary.