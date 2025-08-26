ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama gov’t spending on essentials, not luxury — Kwakye Ofosu jabs NPP

Headlines Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu
TUE, 26 AUG 2025
Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has underscored the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s commitment to prudent spending.

According to him, the current administration is directing resources only to critical sectors of the economy, unlike the immediate past New Patriotic Party (NPP) government which he accused of fiscal recklessness.

He attributed the country’s recent economic challenges to what he described as financial indiscipline under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

“One of the problems that precipitated the economic decline in the very recent past under the NPP was fiscal indiscipline — the tendency to live outside of our means and spend more than we earn,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said at the Africa-Singapore Business Forum on Monday, August 25.

He stressed that the NDC government is focused on discipline and prioritisation.

“We are not spending beyond our means, we are not spending lavishly. We are spending on critical sectors,” he noted.

The Minister also pointed to government’s modest approach to international engagements as proof of its fiscal discipline.

“Look at the delegation that came here — just three or four ministers of state. But if I show you the delegations that followed President Akufo-Addo around when he travelled, you’d be amazed. All of these add up to the cost of running government,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Farmers’ Association petitions Nursing Council to punish GRNMA’s General Secretary over “derogatory” remarks Farmers’ Association petitions Nursing Council to punish GRNMA’s General Secreta...

1 hour ago

August 26: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS10.94 on interbank August 26: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS10.94 on interbank

1 hour ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Mahama gov’t spending on essentials, not luxury — Kwakye Ofosu jabs NPP

1 hour ago

Gbiniyiri land dispute death toll rises to 6, 18 injured Gbiniyiri land dispute death toll rises to 6, 18 injured

1 hour ago

Savannah Region: IGP leads security delegation after Gbiniyiri deadly clash Savannah Region: IGP leads security delegation after Gbiniyiri deadly clash

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Bryan Acheampong I paid each constituency executive $1,500 for Bawumia to become 2024 NPP flagbea...

3 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu Gov’t pushing digital inclusion with affordable services and devices — Adams Suk...

3 hours ago

Ghanas Energy Future: Experts champion nuclear power for industrialization Ghana's Energy Future: Experts champion nuclear power for industrialization

3 hours ago

Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor Ghana will soon have a commanding voice in ICT across the globe — Dr. Mark-Olive...

3 hours ago

Policy Advisor on Political Affairs at the Office of the Vice President, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo Gov’t is investing in digital infrastructure to connect every Ghanaian — Ofosu A...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line