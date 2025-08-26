Mahama gov’t spending on essentials, not luxury — Kwakye Ofosu jabs NPP

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has underscored the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s commitment to prudent spending.

According to him, the current administration is directing resources only to critical sectors of the economy, unlike the immediate past New Patriotic Party (NPP) government which he accused of fiscal recklessness.

He attributed the country’s recent economic challenges to what he described as financial indiscipline under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

“One of the problems that precipitated the economic decline in the very recent past under the NPP was fiscal indiscipline — the tendency to live outside of our means and spend more than we earn,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said at the Africa-Singapore Business Forum on Monday, August 25.

He stressed that the NDC government is focused on discipline and prioritisation.

“We are not spending beyond our means, we are not spending lavishly. We are spending on critical sectors,” he noted.

The Minister also pointed to government’s modest approach to international engagements as proof of its fiscal discipline.

“Look at the delegation that came here — just three or four ministers of state. But if I show you the delegations that followed President Akufo-Addo around when he travelled, you’d be amazed. All of these add up to the cost of running government,” he added.