Why Is St. Sark Opposing Mahama’s Pursuit Of A Third Term In Office?

According to a man named St. Sark, who is allegedly the General Overseer of the Open Arms Ministry, "John Mahama, the current president of Ghana, should wake up because he will never allow it if he is dreaming of a third term." I asked myself a few questions after reading the article in yesterday's "Modern Ghana" news, such as: Who is this St. Sark to threaten or caution Mahama when he is irrelevant to stop or permit the president, since the people make all of the decisions?

There are instances in which identifying the root of an issue or the source of the statement made by someone is quite simple, even if you are not a psychologist. St. Sark doesn’t care about Ghana or the well-being of Ghanaians. The man who calls himself a spiritual man made that claim because being an NPP priest, he and his ministry have been negatively impacted by the new administration's blocking of corruption channels, making it extremely difficult for him to commit to significant financial obligations.

I have often stated that Akufo-Addo was a "Jaguda" who was motivated to enter politics, not because his father had been a politician, but he was drowning in debt and was anxious to become president to pay off his debtors. Another thing is that people told him that he is too short to be a president; therefore, he tried to be one to prove to Ghanaians that a short man can. However, the NPP's position in the opposition has been because of him being the worst president in Ghana’s political history.

Akufo-Addo made no attempt to improve Ghana; aside from money laundering and rampant state theft and corruption. The former president established the most corrupt government, recruiting NPP journalists, churches leaders, High Court or Supreme Court judges, and tribal radio stations. Among the many so-called men of God was Victor Kusi Boateng, also Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi. The fact that his party, the NPP, is in the opposition, St. Sark is upset today, since his ministry is going bankrupt.

I would like to know what spiritual abilities St. Sark possesses to claim to be a spiritual leader, as he claims to be one. Just a few weeks ago, eight people on official duties lost their lives in an helicopter crash, the so-called spiritual leader neither didn’t see it coming nor to prevent it, yet he has the audacity, nonetheless, to tell President John Mahama against pursuing a third term in government. What authority does St. Sark has to stop Mahama, and who does he thinks he is?

Is St. Sark envious of Mahama's leadership success since he accomplished in less than a year what Akufo-Addo and Bawumia were unable to accomplish in eight years? I want this so-called man of God to realize that even if the people come together in support of Mahama, he would not be able to stop him from seeking a third term in government, just as he is powerless to stop changes to the Constitution. I believe that if St. Sark attempts something stupid, Ghanaians will react or deal with him negatively.

If St. Sark is a genuine spiritual leader, he should have realized by now that the NPP, the party he is working for, is not going to win power again. If St. Sark didn't hear me clearly, I'll say it again. Allow a knowledgeable leader to manage the nation for the benefit of the people, as the NPP will not return to power again. Ghanaians heard singers like St. Sark screaming "Four more years for Nana" even after Akufo-Addo's biggest failure, and massive appetite for corruption collapsed the economy.