I paid each constituency executive $1,500 for Bawumia to become 2024 NPP flagbearer — Bryan Acheampong

TUE, 26 AUG 2025
New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has alleged that he solely financed former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s 2023 internal primaries.

According to him, he paid money to super delegates in the Eastern Region, with each receiving $1,500, before Dr. Bawumia secured the nod to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

Addressing some delegates in a purported video circulating on social media, the Abetifi legislator claimed he was the biggest financier of Dr. Bawumia’s presidential campaign.

He further stated that, since the party’s formation, no individual had contributed financially more than he had, noting that he also made the largest contribution to former President Akufo-Addo’s campaign.

“I paid every single penny for him to become flagbearer of this party. Every constituency executive in the Eastern Region collected $1,500,” Dr. Acheampong said.

He added: “I was in Kumasi for the Ashanti Queen Mother’s funeral, and later at a dinner party with President Akufo-Addo. I told him that in 2017, he acknowledged me as the single largest contributor to his coming to power. That was a fact. And today in 2024, I am saying that I funded Dr. Bawumia more than I even funded Akufo-Addo.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, August 27, the lawmaker and flagbearer hopeful is expected to file his nomination forms at the NPP headquarters in Accra.

The party has scheduled January 31, 2026, to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections in what it says is part of efforts to galvanise its base and unite for victory.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

