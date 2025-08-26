Gov’t pushing digital inclusion with affordable services and devices — Adams Sukparu

The Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has assured that government is committed to making internet access inclusive for all Ghanaians.

According to him, this commitment is being pursued by ensuring affordability of devices and digital services to drive the country’s digital transformation agenda.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sissala West, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2025 National ICT Week on Monday, August 25, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

“Government is ensuring inclusivity by making devices and digital services affordable,” said the minister.

He also pointed out that the country’s ambition to become Africa’s digital trade hub would require strong innovation, sound policies, and strategic partnerships.

He announced that government would soon present new legislations, including the Innovations and Start-up Bill, to Parliament to create a supportive environment for startups and tech-driven enterprises.

On digital trust, the Deputy Minister revealed that government had directed the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and other regulatory bodies to intensify efforts at establishing a robust framework to guarantee security, privacy, and consumer protection in the digital space.

This year’s National ICT Week is on the theme: “Ghana as Africa’s Digital Trade Hub – Innovation, Policy and Partnerships for the Future.”

It brings together government, private sector, academia, and development partners to deliberate on how Ghana can leverage technology to drive trade and development.

Mr. Sukparu urged stakeholders to support government’s efforts, stressing that the country’s ambition could only be realised through collaboration.

“Ghana can and will become Africa’s digital trade hub. But this destiny will not be achieved by government alone.

“I therefore make a passionate appeal to industry players, international partners, and African nations at large… Let us invest, let us innovate, and let us build together the trusted digital ecosystem that Africa so urgently needs,” said the minister.