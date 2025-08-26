Gbiniyiri land dispute death toll rises to 6, 18 injured

Tensions in Gbiniyiri, a farming community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region, have escalated sharply after a violent land dispute claimed six lives and left 18 others injured.

The bloodshed began in the early hours of Sunday when five people were killed in clashes between rival groups. The following morning, another person was shot dead, raising the death toll. Local health authorities say several of the injured remain in critical condition at various facilities.

According to eyewitnesses, the violence was sparked by a disagreement over land ownership. Dozens of residents, especially women and children, have since fled the area, while homes and property have been destroyed.

District Chief Executive for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Sinkina Saaka, confirmed the incident, explaining that the trouble stemmed from the sale of land by the community chief to a private developer. Resistance from some residents reignited tensions when the developer attempted to take possession of the parcel.

“It all started when the chief sold a piece of land to the developer some years ago. When the developer came to work on the land, the community members prevented him. The chief and his son later visited the community to ascertain the situation and were physically attacked,” Mr. Saaka said.

A joint team of police and military personnel has since been deployed to Gbiniyiri, but authorities admit that maintaining control has been challenging. Mr. Saaka warned that the violence is spreading beyond the original scene of the dispute.

“Perpetrators are now moving from the scene of the incident to launch attacks on nearby communities, and due to the scattered nature of the settlements, it has become difficult for the security agencies to access all the affected areas,” he explained.

The District Security Council (DISEC) is now working with regional security agencies to intensify patrols and prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, traditional and opinion leaders have been drawn into talks aimed at restoring calm and facilitating dialogue between the warring factions.

Mr. Saaka appealed to all parties to cease hostilities and embrace negotiation as the only path to peace. He stressed that continued violence could lead to more destruction and further destabilise the district.