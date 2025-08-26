Seven young Ghanaians begin studies in Indonesia on government scholarship

Ghana and Indonesia’s educational ties have received a significant boost as seven Ghanaian students have been awarded the 2025 Indonesian Government Scholarship (KNB Scholarship Scheme) to pursue studies in top Indonesian universities.

The scholarships were facilitated through the office of the Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Ghana, H.E. Paskal A.B. Rois.

The beneficiaries departed Ghana on Saturday, August 23, 2025, to begin their studies in fields such as Education, Engineering, and other disciplines vital to Ghana’s development agenda. The scholarship package covers full tuition, accommodation, and living expenses, while beneficiaries also enjoy free round-trip airfare, visa support, and a monthly stipend, which has been increased to more than double this year to further support international students.

H.E. Rois’ Words of Encouragement

Speaking at a brief farewell meeting, H.E. Rois urged the students to serve as ambassadors of Ghana while fully embracing Indonesian culture. He encouraged them to study diligently, remain disciplined, and make both nations proud.

“This opportunity is not only for your personal growth but also for the future of Ghana. Return with skills and knowledge that will help transform our country’s economy and strengthen the bonds between Ghana and Indonesia,” he remarked.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The Honorary Consul emphasized that the scholarship initiative goes beyond supporting individual students, as it also reinforces the longstanding bilateral relations between Ghana and Indonesia. He expressed deep appreciation to the Indonesian Government for its continuous support and commitment to Ghana’s human capital development.

He further clarified that the KNB Scholarship is completely free, and applicants are not required to make any payment to anyone including his office as it is fully funded by the Indonesian Government.

History of the KNB Scholarship in Ghana

The KNB Scholarship has been available for many years, but awareness among Ghanaians remained limited until H.E. Rois’ appointment as Honorary Consul of Indonesia in Ghana in 2020, when he began actively promoting and publicizing the opportunity. Since then, a growing number of Ghanaians have successfully applied and benefited from the scheme.

Advice to Future Applicants

H.E. Rois noted that while the scholarship has opened doors for many, some applicants miss the opportunity due to incomplete documentation and lack of preparation.

The application window is usually open for just one month. I strongly advise interested students to prepare their required documents ahead of time to avoid disqualification. Proper preparation is key, he advised.

A Call to Ghanaian Youth

Concluding his remarks, H.E. Rois encouraged more Ghanaian youth to take advantage of the scholarship in coming years, stressing that Indonesia offers not only quality education at globally recognized universities but also a rich cultural experience that will contribute to shaping well-rounded future leaders for Ghana.