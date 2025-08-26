ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 26 Aug 2025 Feature Article

An Open Letter to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: Stay Focused and Ignore the Distractions

An Open Letter to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: Stay Focused and Ignore the Distractions

Dear Dr. Bawumia, at this critical stage of your political journey, it is clear that political destruction has become the main game plan of some of your opponents within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Their mission is simple. To derail your vigorous campaign, keep you constantly responding to attacks, and shift your focus away from the message that resonates with the people. They know too well that you are not at your best when dragged into petty arguments, so they bait you with endless distractions.

But Dr. Bawumia, you must not fall for this trap. Every attack, every smear, and every so-called “exposé” is nothing but a well-calculated plot to weaken you. What your opponents do not realise, however, is that their actions are feeding your arch-rival, the NDC with ready-made weapons. By tearing you down, they are making it easier for the NDC to recycle those very same arguments against both you and the party at large. In their bid to undermine you, they are opening the doors for the enemy. They might have forgotten how the NDC fed on the dirty campaign that was staged against you during your last primaries, which got you to lead the party into the 2024 election. The campaign that was set up to look into the reasons the NPP lost the last election might not have captured this as part of the reasons. But, trust you, a lot was said that exposed you as not fit to become the president of this country.

Your political journey has never been without resistance. Until the 2012 election petition, very little was known about your political life. But your performance during that case earned you recognition and made you a household name. Despite opposition from some of the old guards in the party, you were chosen as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s running mate. From then on, envy and frustration from within became a constant reality. Even as head of the government’s Economic Management Team, your freedom was limited by entrenched power brokers who predetermined key decisions. Perhaps that is why you poured your energy into championing digitalisation, a space where you could lead with vision and innovation.

Now, as the flagbearer, the opposition you face from within is fiercer than ever. Some even pretend that your northern roots, or the long-simmering Bawku conflict, are new discoveries. But were you not a northerner when you were hailed as the man who could bring massive northern votes to the NPP? Wasn’t the Bawku conflict already there when you were chosen as running mate? Why now do they claim these are reasons you cannot lead? Their hypocrisy is glaring, and their plots are carefully calculated. If you look back, you will see the former Vice President under President Kuffour couldn't succeed. Why do you think you can?

Respectfully, Dr. Bawumia, the best response is silence. Silence backed by focus and action. Do not waste time answering every attack. Do not let your energy be consumed by endless rebuttals. Your message, your strategy, and your vision are your greatest strengths. Let them speak louder than the noise. The Ghanaian people deserve to hear solutions, not counterattacks.

Leadership is about discernment, knowing when to respond and when to ignore. Your opponents thrive on chaos and confusion, but you thrive on ideas and vision. Keep your eyes on the bigger picture, and history will judge you not by the insults you endured but by the focus you maintained.

I'm not a member of your party, but I hate what is said about you, and it worries me to read all the rebuttals coming from you. This is just unsolicited advice from a friend in the CPP to you.

Stay strong, stay focused, and let your record and vision guide the way. The distractions are many, but victory belongs to those who never lose sight of their purpose.

Yours sincerely,
A friend from the CPP

Francis Angbabora Baaladong
Francis Angbabora Baaladong, © 2025

Contributing to societal change is what drives me to keep writing. . More I'm a social commentator who wants to see a complete change of attitude in society through my write-ups. I love to write and many of my writings dwell on contemporary social issues in Ghana especially, and in the world at large. I also write short stories and poems to inspire the youth. Finally, traditional music and dance are my favourites. Keep reading my articles and feel free to put out your comments which help me to do better. Column: Francis Angbabora Baaladong

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (126)

More

Top Stories

19 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Bryan Acheampong I paid each constituency executive $1,500 for Bawumia to become 2024 NPP flagbea...

39 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu Gov’t pushing digital inclusion with affordable services and devices — Adams Suk...

41 minutes ago

Ghanas Energy Future: Experts champion nuclear power for industrialization Ghana's Energy Future: Experts champion nuclear power for industrialization

42 minutes ago

Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor Ghana will soon have a commanding voice in ICT across the globe — Dr. Mark-Olive...

42 minutes ago

Policy Advisor on Political Affairs at the Office of the Vice President, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo Gov’t is investing in digital infrastructure to connect every Ghanaian — Ofosu A...

11 hours ago

Ablakwa lauds Mahama and Japan for reviving Volivo–Dorfor Adidome bridge project Ablakwa lauds Mahama and Japan for reviving Volivo–Dorfor Adidome bridge project

11 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: Disqualified APP aspirant failed to submit tax clearance certificate, sues EC Akwatia by-election: Disqualified APP aspirant failed to submit tax clearance ce...

12 hours ago

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah Flagbearer race: NPP Elder urges aspirants to step down for Bawumia

12 hours ago

Minister orders Kpone Laaloi Lagoon developer to restore encroached lagoon land Minister orders Kpone Laaloi Lagoon developer to restore encroached lagoon land 

12 hours ago

Goldsrone shareholders reject Angela List’s re-appointment as Director Goldsrone shareholders reject Angela List’s re-appointment as Director

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line