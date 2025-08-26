An Open Letter to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: Stay Focused and Ignore the Distractions

Dear Dr. Bawumia, at this critical stage of your political journey, it is clear that political destruction has become the main game plan of some of your opponents within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Their mission is simple. To derail your vigorous campaign, keep you constantly responding to attacks, and shift your focus away from the message that resonates with the people. They know too well that you are not at your best when dragged into petty arguments, so they bait you with endless distractions.

But Dr. Bawumia, you must not fall for this trap. Every attack, every smear, and every so-called “exposé” is nothing but a well-calculated plot to weaken you. What your opponents do not realise, however, is that their actions are feeding your arch-rival, the NDC with ready-made weapons. By tearing you down, they are making it easier for the NDC to recycle those very same arguments against both you and the party at large. In their bid to undermine you, they are opening the doors for the enemy. They might have forgotten how the NDC fed on the dirty campaign that was staged against you during your last primaries, which got you to lead the party into the 2024 election. The campaign that was set up to look into the reasons the NPP lost the last election might not have captured this as part of the reasons. But, trust you, a lot was said that exposed you as not fit to become the president of this country.

Your political journey has never been without resistance. Until the 2012 election petition, very little was known about your political life. But your performance during that case earned you recognition and made you a household name. Despite opposition from some of the old guards in the party, you were chosen as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s running mate. From then on, envy and frustration from within became a constant reality. Even as head of the government’s Economic Management Team, your freedom was limited by entrenched power brokers who predetermined key decisions. Perhaps that is why you poured your energy into championing digitalisation, a space where you could lead with vision and innovation.

Now, as the flagbearer, the opposition you face from within is fiercer than ever. Some even pretend that your northern roots, or the long-simmering Bawku conflict, are new discoveries. But were you not a northerner when you were hailed as the man who could bring massive northern votes to the NPP? Wasn’t the Bawku conflict already there when you were chosen as running mate? Why now do they claim these are reasons you cannot lead? Their hypocrisy is glaring, and their plots are carefully calculated. If you look back, you will see the former Vice President under President Kuffour couldn't succeed. Why do you think you can?

Respectfully, Dr. Bawumia, the best response is silence. Silence backed by focus and action. Do not waste time answering every attack. Do not let your energy be consumed by endless rebuttals. Your message, your strategy, and your vision are your greatest strengths. Let them speak louder than the noise. The Ghanaian people deserve to hear solutions, not counterattacks.

Leadership is about discernment, knowing when to respond and when to ignore. Your opponents thrive on chaos and confusion, but you thrive on ideas and vision. Keep your eyes on the bigger picture, and history will judge you not by the insults you endured but by the focus you maintained.

I'm not a member of your party, but I hate what is said about you, and it worries me to read all the rebuttals coming from you. This is just unsolicited advice from a friend in the CPP to you.

Stay strong, stay focused, and let your record and vision guide the way. The distractions are many, but victory belongs to those who never lose sight of their purpose.

Yours sincerely,

A friend from the CPP