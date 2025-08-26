Bono NADMO supports rainstorm affected schools, households with relief items

The Bono Regional Office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has presented relief items to schools and households affected by a recent rainstorm in Banda, Tain and Wenchi.

The building of some basic schools and individual houses in the Wenchi Municipality, as well as Banda and Tain Districts were ripped off by heavy rainstorms this year.

Regional and District Officials, led by Mrs. Fati Kine-Lam, the Bono Regional Director of NADMO, presented a total of 25 packets of roofing sheets and several boxes of roofing nails to the affected schools and houses at separate ceremonies in the three affected districts.

NADMO further presented reflector jackets to its District Co-ordinators and Officers to facilitate effective operations.

Mrs. Kine-Lam told the media after the presentation that the incident affected the academic schedule of a lot of schools and destroyed several houses and so NADMO was taking measures to prevent such incidents and others from happening.

Tree planting

She explained that tree planting was one of the surest means to protect the buildings and other structures from being affected by heavy storms and encouraged all District NADMO Officers to prioritize tree planting as part of their core activities.

Mrs. Kine-Lam advised the individuals to also plant trees around their houses as protection from wind and rain disasters.

She urged developers and the physical planners to ensure that people do not construct their buildings and other structures on waterways or other unauthorized places.