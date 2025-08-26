Ghana's Energy Future: Experts champion nuclear power for industrialization

Experts in the energy sector are urging the Ghanaian government to adopt nuclear energy to drive industrialization.

According to these experts, nuclear energy offers a reliable and stable power supply, crucial for industries in the country.

Dr. Emmanuel Ampoma-Amaoko, Director of Nuclear Installations Directorate at the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, emphasized that nuclear energy is a trustworthy solution to Ghana's energy shortfalls.

He noted that nuclear power is a low-carbon electricity source that can power industries at a relatively low cost, provided investments are committed.

Dr. Ampoma-Amaoko made these remarks during a workshop for journalists in the Northern part of Ghana, organized by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority on Monday, August 25, 2025.

The workshop, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), brought together experts to discuss best practices and the potential of nuclear technology.

Speaking to this reporter on the sidelines of the event, Dr Amoako urged journalists to take interest in discussions around nuclear energy in order to feed the public with the right information.

Journalists who participated in the workshop commended the NRA for the education they received and assured the Authority of more collaborative efforts in educating the public on nuclear technology.