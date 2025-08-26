Dear critical reader, the sixty-four-dollar question for observers who are Anglophiles and appreciate the open-mindedness and fairness of the vast majority of everyday Britons is: Has the world been fair to the AI-era's House of Windsor's modern-day mavericks, such as Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex?

Being a member of the House of Windsor can be a bit of a cross to bear in a nation that's a multicultural melting pot society but not savvy enough to leverage the boundless energy flowing from that due to Toff snootiness. That begs the question: aren't there any charities that the hapless Prince Andrew could work with as penance to help rehabilitate his tarnished image? Poor chap.

Furthermore, if it weren't for cultural wars obtuseness, why would the UK's fascist far-right media entities, and the stiff upper-lipped blimpish racists who lap up their unedifying fare, constantly deride the firmly grounded and unstuffy Prince Harry, whose nuclear family is more representative of today's Britain than any senior royal, lol? Why carry on permanently as if his marrying a biracial American actress was somehow a heinous, unforgivable crime and egregious betrayal of the Royal Family?

Given today's societal on-the-ground facts of life in multicultural Britain, isn't that kind of marriage by a senior royal perfect badly-needed reputation-burnishing for the unworldly liveried billionaire bubble the sodden "Firm" is ensconced in, in the AI-era, even as we speak, so to speak, lol? Daft. No question.

