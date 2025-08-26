ModernGhana logo
Savannah Region: IGP leads security delegation after Gbiniyiri deadly clash

  Tue, 26 Aug 2025
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has rushed to the Savannah Region at the head of a high-level security delegation after violent communal clashes left five people dead and at least six others injured.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed in a statement that the team from the National Headquarters will hold crucial engagements with chiefs, opinion leaders, and stakeholders in Sawla, Gbiniyiri, Giniri, and other troubled areas in a bid to find lasting solutions to the conflict.

Military reinforcements have joined police personnel on the ground to stabilise the situation, which has sparked widespread fear across the district.

“We urge all parties to remain calm and work with the security teams to ensure lasting peace in the area,” the Police Service appealed.

Local officials revealed that the violence erupted on Sunday morning in Gbiniyiri, a farming community, following a bitter land ownership dispute. The confrontation spiralled out of control, leaving multiple casualties. Three of the six injured are in critical condition and receiving treatment at nearby health facilities.

The IGP’s emergency visit is aimed at boosting confidence in the state’s security response while preparing the ground for dialogue to prevent a resurgence of violence among the rival groups.

