Z-9 helicopter crash investigation board commences work, report expected in 30 days

The Ministry of Defence on Monday said the board set up to investigate the Z-9 Helicopter Crash has commenced work and has 30 days to submit its report.

A press statement signed by Dr Cassel Ato Forson, the Acting Defence Minister, said the board comprises technical persons from the Ghana Airforce, Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Board, and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

The team would be assisted by visiting investigators from the United States Air Force and may invite other local and international technical personnel to assist with the investigation, the statement said.

The board's work began after preliminary investigations were submitted to it on Monday, 25th August 2025.

GNA