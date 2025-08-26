ModernGhana logo
A/R: Youth clash leaves one in critical condition in Kwadaso

  Tue, 26 Aug 2025
Authorities in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region are moving to reinforce security in the Nwamase and Kokode communities after a violent clash left a young man in critical condition.

The disturbance erupted on Saturday, August 23, during a funeral at Agric Nzema, where tensions between youth from the two neighbouring communities flared into violence. One person sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Matters escalated the following day when the same victim, who had just been discharged, was reportedly attacked again, suffering further wounds. He is now battling for his life at the hospital.

Speaking to Citi News on Monday, August 25, the Assembly Member for Nwamase, Kofi Agyapong, confirmed that police had restored calm to the area.

He said discussions are underway with security agencies and community leaders to prevent reprisal attacks and ensure lasting peace.

