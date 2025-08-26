PAC drags Finance Ministry Auditor to Attorney-General over procurement breaches

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has referred Jacob Ahadzi, Director of Internal Audit at the Ministry of Finance, to the Attorney-General for possible prosecution over violations of the Public Procurement Act.

The move followed admissions by Mr Ahadzi at the committee’s sitting on Monday that the ministry had awarded contracts worth GH¢1.3 million without approval from the entity tender committee, a clear breach of procurement rules.

Ranking Member of the Committee, Samuel Atta Mills, invoked Section 82 of the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, which prescribes sanctions for officers whose actions result in irregularities.

“We have no choice but to recommend you to the Attorney-General for prosecution. When it comes to procurement, we are not going to compromise,” Mr Atta Mills declared.

The committee also raised issues involving the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) over the recovery of certain funds. Mr Ahadzi initially argued that although the GSS had not been invited to the sitting, the service had responded through the Ministry of Finance. He later presented evidence of a refund of GH¢6,400 by the GSS into the Auditor-General's recovery account at the Bank of Ghana on August 12, 2025.

While the committee acknowledged the payment, members questioned why the Internal Audit Directorate of the Finance Ministry was submitting evidence on behalf of the GSS.

“Have you furnished the Auditor-General with this information?” the Ranking Member asked. Mr Ahadzi admitted he had not, noting that the GSS was responsible for submitting the documentation.

The committee therefore directed the GSS to appear in person and provide its own explanations.

“If they were able to send you the evidence, let them come. We have helicopters available to bring them,” Mr Atta Mills remarked.