Why the Shortcuts in Our Educational System?

TUE, 26 AUG 2025

Ghana is witnessing two worrying trends which are taking root within private schools. Children being fast-tracked through school and, conversely, unnecessarily detained in preschool. Both extremes harm children’s development, amplify inequality, and expose gaps in policy enforcement. It’s time for the Ministry of Education to step in decisively.

Fast-Tracking: Prestige or Development

Some private schools fast-track students. Children begin Primary One at age four, skip years, do the BECE in JHS Year 2, sit WASSCE in SHS Year 2, and may graduate university as young as sixteen or seventeen. By age 21, some hold second degrees. To parents, it is prestige; to schools, a selling point. But what about the child?

Academic acceleration does not guarantee emotional, social, or cognitive readiness. University environments demand independence, peer relations, and resilience. Pushing children ahead without these can lead to isolation, stress, or poor life adjustment.

Delayed Entry: When Preschool Becomes a Fee Magnet

On the other end, children spend six years in preschool --- creche, nursery, kindergarten, before entering Primary One at ages seven or eight. Repetitive content and prolonged fee burdens lead to fatigue, frustration, and lost learning time.

Insights from Educationists and Research

Anis Haffar, noted educationist and GES council member, has long advocated for quality education across all schools. While he hasn’t commented specifically on fast-tracking, his emphasis on “effective teaching and learning” implies that acceleration without substance undermines educational integrity. He promotes grounded, comprehensive instruction over shortcuts .

In assessing systemic policies like the double-track system under Free SHS, research paints a cautionary tale. A quasi-experimental study revealed that students in double-track schools performed worse in core subjects than those in traditional systems. Challenges included infrastructure deficits, reduced teaching materials, and inadequate contact hours. Another study noted judiciously that while the double-track system aimed at efficiency, it affected educational quality negatively.

Dr. Joseph Cobbinah, an expert in educational leadership, supports policy reviews: “I welcome the idea of reviewing the Free SHS policy… my input, combined with that of other stakeholders, can help shape the future of secondary education in Ghana”.

Stakeholder voices critical of Free SHS and double-tracking resonate with these concerns:

  • The rapid expansion… led to overcrowded classrooms… shortage of qualified teachers… schools struggle with inadequate facilities and teaching materials”.

  • The school breaks disrupt learning… causing students to forget material”.
  • This free SHS has become a burden… the double system must be ended… parents are spending more money to keep kids busy… more than normal SHS would cost”.

These quotes underscore how compromised quality and planning can affect even well-intended reforms.

Equity, Access, and Educational Inequality

Despite 'free' basic education, indirect costs, uniforms, transport, opportunity cost still hinder poorer households. A child from the poorest quintile is, on average, three years older than their “grade-age” and only 1.8% of college students come from the bottom quintile, compared to 67% from the top.

Fast-tracking privileges those who can afford it or have access, while delaying disadvantages those who can't. Both deepen inequity.

Ministry of Education: Policy vs. Practice

GES and the Ministry recommend this structure:

  • Kindergarten: 2 years from ~age 4
  • Primary: 6 years (6–11)
  • JHS: 3 years (12–14)
  • SHS: 3 years (15–17)

These guidelines are meant to ensure uniform progression toward university around age 18 – 19. But enforcement, especially in private schools, is weak. Without monitoring, both fast-tracking and prolonged preschool persist unchecked.

Recommendations: Regulate, Inform, Protect

To address these challenges, the Ministry should:

  1. Enforce entry ages and standard progression: All schools must follow age and grade guidelines, public or private.
  1. Strengthen supervision of private schools: Oversight must include how children are progressed through levels, not just curriculum delivery.
  2. Uphold a uniform national curriculum: Regardless of school type, the curriculum must be standardized to maintain fairness and quality.
  1. Engage and educate parents: Use workshops, media, and PTA meetings to emphasize that education isn’t a race, and that developmental readiness matters more than speed.
  1. Adopt a child-centered approach: Education policy must prioritize the well-being, maturity, and holistic development of children; not the financial gain or prestige of schools or parents.

Let’s Slow Down to Build Strong Foundations

Education isn’t just about getting certificates; it’s about nurturing capable, grounded young people who can hold relationships, work, and communities with wisdom and resilience. Short-cuts, whether fast-forwarding or dragging feet in preschool erode this foundation.

The Ministry must act now. Clarify, enforce, support, and protect. Ghana’s children deserve schooling that respects their time, protects their growth, and values equity above expediency.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974.

