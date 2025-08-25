Confessions of the Galamsey Promoters and the Ballot Snatchers - Part 4

The Wednesday, August 6, Z-9 Helicopter Crash at Adansi-Akrofuom, near the globally renowned mining township of Obuasi, in the Asante Region, needs to be thoroughly investigated for apparent foul play, possibly for the deliberate rigging up of this most catastrophic event by operatives inside the Mahama 2.0 Government. There are too many serendipitous apparent escapes from the crash by nearly all the most significant government officials who were originally scheduled to board the Chinese-manufactured Flying Machine to Obuasi, under the guise and the pretext of training small-scale illegal miners, or Galamseyers, on how to more “meaningfully” and “progressively” destroy Ghana’s waterbodies, forestry resources and the nation’s ecological system as a whole, to make this catastrophe a pure happenstance. The entire infernal scenario strikingly and unmistakably looks like a proverbial “Accident-According-To-Plan.”

Now, there are a multiplicity of factors connected to the circumstances surrounding this apocalyptic event that snuffed out the lives of two senior Mahama cabinet appointees, namely, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, the Defense Minister, and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Minister for the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation. Then, there was also on-board the ill-fated helicopter Alhaji Limuna Muniru, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, as well as Dr. Samuel Sarpong, presumably, the First Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); and then Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director of NADMO, that is, the National Disaster Management Organization, as well as the, presumably, at least half-Nigerian-descended Squadron Leader and Pilot of the helicopter, and the latter’s accompanying Flying Officer or Co-Pilot, and a Lower-Ranked Officer and the helicopter’s mechanic or engineer, all three of whom were members of the Ghana Air Force (GAF).

Now, here is the rub, in classical Shakespearean parlance. One, President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama, the most important would-have-been the Z-9-8 passenger, who is widely alleged to have escaped the veritable death-trap, in retrospect, that turned out to be the August 6, Galamsey-promoting Z-9 Helicopter Flight to Obuasi, because, somehow, this globally infamous moral and professional reprobate had a very important “Pentecostal” or a “Charismatic” Church Event to attend that very morning of the accident.

You see, Dear Reader, Yours Truly makes the foregoing remark because the riotously and rampantly chest-thumping President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama is globally infamous for smugly declaring that when it comes to the strategic deployment of military-type violence geared towards the surgical elimination of their real or perceived enemies, the leadership and the very institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress have absolutely no compeer or rival in the entire postcolonial history of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana.

And here, it may be eerily and vividly recalled that the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, made the preceding pronouncement in the frenetic runup to the 2024 General Election. Indeed, so volatilely charged was the then Candidate Mahama’s swashbuckling vaunt to set the entire country at large ablaze, in the then high likelihood of him losing the 2024 Presidential Election, that Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja had to be promptly called to order and be brought back to his senses, as well, by the executive operatives of the Ghana National Peace Council (GNPC).

Then the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia has been widely alleged by the media to have let on to several relatives of the victims of the ill-fated Z-9-8 Helicopter Crash of August 6, 2025, that he had been inexpressibly fortunate not to have boarded the aforementioned flight to Obuasi, because a very important issue had come up which “General Mosquito” - as Mr. Asiedu-Nketia is also popularly and, one also presumes, affectionately known and called - that the Bono-Seikwa native had to promptly and urgently attend to, thus his “Eleventh-Hour Decision” to literally shove his Deputy, Dr. Samuel Sarpong onto the, in retrospect, Hell-Bound Z-9 Trip to Obuasi.

And then just a little while ago, just as Yours Truly was about to get to work on the present segment of our long series of serious conversations and analyses of the ill-fated Z-9 Trip to “Dystopia,” as one good friend quipped to this writer in the wake of the August 6 Catastrophe, as it has widely known, at least as of this writing, Yours Truly also came across a news article the heading of which weirdly alluded to the fact of Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka having missed his apparently scheduled or prescheduled appointment with the proverbial “Ice Man,” because the Minister for the Interior had been called off to an urgent meeting at the request of Dr. Cassiel Ato Kwamena Baah Forson, Ghana’s incumbent Finance Minister.

Now, tell me, Dear Reader: Aren’t these three instances of “No-Shows,” as New Yorkers are wont to say; or these “Nick-of-Time” aborted confabulations with “Our Inscrutable Divine Providence” - our profound apologies to Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja - three coincidences too many to be considered to be mere or sheer acts of complete happenstances, not to be afforded a critical second look or examination?

And then, this may sound or come off to you, the Dear Reader, as almost complete red-herring and a despicable figment of a febrile imagination, but in a radio interview that he recently granted to an Acca-based FM Radio Station, Mr. Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, the former Communications Director at the Presidency of the late Prof. John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills, largely entailing the raw deal that the plaintiff-interviewee claims to have been meted by an internally and statutorily elected then Interim-President Mahama, among a host of other issues, Mr. Anyidoho disparagingly described the late Dr. Omane-Boamah as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) crossover who, implicitly, could not be trusted and also seemed to have risen discomfitingly up the upper echelon rungs of both the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress’ leadership as well as the leadership rungs of the presently ruling NDC-sponsored Mahama-led government as a whole.

The man who also once likened the then recently exited President John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor to a fecal clod of a man who was completely and absolutely bereft of facial cynosure - he would be promptly called to order by his extant boss and mentor and promptly made to publicly apologize to Mr. Kufuor - also described Dr. Omane-Boamah as the obverse side of a single monetary coin with Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, a patently jaded observation on whose subject Yours Truly had written and published reams of articles and newspaper columns in the recent past.

Now, though, Yours Truly has absolutely no inkling about what the latter observation or remark is supposed to mean, except for the fact that both Messrs. Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Omane-Boamah had been brazenly and flagrantly instigated by the so-called “King of Peace” to historically unprecedentedly defy and thumb their noses at the Georgina Theodora Wood-Presided august Supreme Court of Ghana (SCOG), in the Cause-Celebre Case of the late former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey. Of course, we also know quite well that the late Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed was also a political crossover from the Rump-Convention People’s Party (R-CPP). Can anybody connect the proverbial dots here for us?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]