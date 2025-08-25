National ICT Week 2025 opens with focus on digital skills, innovation and trade

The 2025 National ICT Week Celebration has been officially opened with a call for the country to take the lead in Africa’s digital trade through innovation, skills development and stronger partnerships.

The 4-day event, held under the theme “Ghana as Africa’s Digital Trade Hub — Innovation, Policy, and Partnerships for the Future,” has brought together government officials, industry leaders, academics and development partners to shape the country's digital future.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, August 25, Acting Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Ing. Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor, said the celebration aims to spark conversations that will translate into policies capable of transforming Ghana’s digital space.

“This year’s event is more than a celebration. It is a platform for collaboration and policies that will drive our nation and our continent forward,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Policy Adviser at the Office of the Vice President, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, highlighted flagship initiatives such as the 24-hour economy and the One Million Coders programme.

He said these interventions would give young people the skills needed to power the country's ambition of becoming the continent’s digital hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Ghana is well positioned to lead the continent in digital trade. Bold initiatives like the 24-hour economy and One Million Coders will accelerate growth and place us at the heart of Africa’s digital future,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo noted.

On his part, the Deputy Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, stressed that trust must anchor Ghana’s digital transformation.

The Sissala West Member of Parliament pointed to the Ghana Certifying Authority and the adoption of public key infrastructure as critical tools to build security and confidence in online trade.

“Without trust, no one will trade online. That is why the unveiling of the Ghana Certifying Authority and the adoption of PKI are important steps in strengthening our digital ecosystem,” he said.

The 2025 ICT Week runs until Thursday, August 28, with discussions focusing on e-commerce, cybersecurity, innovation and the policy reforms needed to push Ghana’s digital ambitions further.