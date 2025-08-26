Ablakwa lauds Mahama and Japan for reviving Volivo–Dorfor Adidome bridge project

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has expressed profound appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama and the Government of Japan, for securing renewed commitment towards the construction of the Volivo–Dorfor Adidome Bridge across the Volta River.

Mr Ablakwa, who is also the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, described the project's revival as a major breakthrough with far-reaching benefits for the Volta Region and the nation at large, emphasising its potential to improve connectivity, enhance commerce, and accelerate socio-economic development.

“I am deeply grateful to President Mahama for his visionary leadership and tireless diplomacy, and to the Japanese government for their steadfast partnership. The recommitment to the Volivo–Dorfor Adidome Bridge marks a historic milestone that will transform lives and strengthen integration across our country,” Mr Ablakwa said.

He made the remarks following President Mahama's participation in the just ended Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), where Ghana secured a number of strategic agreements with Japan.

Key outcomes of the visit included the commencement of the Kumasi inner-city ring road project, a new partnership with Toyota to expand its operations and establish Ghana as its West African hub, a landmark space science agreement, and US$100 million in funding to support agricultural projects.

Additionally, Japan has committed to training 300,000 Ghanaian youth in artificial intelligence, modern agriculture, green transition, tech start-ups, and biotechnology.

Special cooperation will also be extended to boost rice production in Ghana, aimed at attaining national food security.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the revival of the Volivo–Dorfor Adidome Bridge project was particularly significant, and expressed confidence that the latest commitment by both governments to provide the necessary resources was evidence of a new phase of strong bilateral relations.

He further observed that Ghana–Japan relations had reached new heights, nearly a century after the sacrifice of Dr Hideyo Noguchi, the Japanese scientist who died in Ghana while conducting research on yellow fever.

“President Mahama's bold engagement on the global stage has once again positioned Ghana as a trusted partner and an emerging force for progress. Our relations with Japan have never been stronger,” Mr Ablakwa stated.

GNA