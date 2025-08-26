ModernGhana logo
Antoa Nsuase Royal Family donates items to mark 25-year anniversary celebrations

By Afia Anning Badu II Contributor
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

The Antoa Nsuase Royal Family has donated medical equipment and essential supplies to the Antoa Clinic, Anglican Senior High School, and Kumasi Children’s Home to strengthen healthcare delivery, education, and social welfare.

The donation, made by the children and grandchildren of the late Nana Akua Afriyie Siakwan (former Antoahemaa), was part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of her passing.

At the Antoa Clinic, the family presented hospital beds, weighing scales, air conditioners, labour beds, an autoclave, baby warmers, baby cots, and other vital medical supplies. The Anglican Senior High School and Kumasi Children’s Home also received televisions, refrigerators, food items, and other necessities.

Speaking to OTEC News, Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei Jr., a representative of the family and former Director of Keta Port Development as well as former CEO of PSC Tema Shipyard Limited, said the equipment would greatly boost healthcare delivery at the clinic.

He added that alongside the recently completed facelift of the maternity unit, plans were underway to build a nurses’ bungalow to provide decent accommodation for healthcare staff, ensuring they remain close to patients and offer improved care.

The Municipal Health Director for Kwabre East, Mrs. Elsie Kissi Appiah, expressed deep gratitude to the family for their generosity, noting that the donation, valued at over GH¢500,000, would significantly enhance patient care at the facility. She also pledged to ensure a strong culture of maintenance so the equipment serves the community for many years.

The Headmistress of the Anglican Senior High School and the Head of the Kumasi Children’s Home also expressed appreciation, describing the gesture as timely and impactful. They offered prayers for blessings on the family for their kindness.

