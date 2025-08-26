ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi Children’s Home receives Gh¢100,000 support from Apostle Kwadwo Safo

By Elizabeth Gyamfuaa Fosu II Contributor
Social News Kumasi Children’s Home receives Gh¢100,000 support from Apostle Kwadwo Safo
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

The Kumasi Children’s Home has received a major boost following a donation of GH¢100,000 worth of items from Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka as part of his 26th August birthday celebration.

The donation package, which included GH¢20,000 in cash, rice, oil, diapers, beverages, water, and clothing items, is expected to ease the burden on the home as it caters for vulnerable children.

Delivering the items on behalf of Apostle Safo, his aide, Kakyire Nana Kwabena, said the gesture was consistent with the Apostle’s lifelong mission of uplifting the needy. “Each year during his birthday, Apostle Safo channels resources into supporting the less privileged rather than organizing lavish parties,” he emphasized.

He also appealed to society to emulate such initiatives, stressing that collective responsibility is key to building an inclusive and caring nation.

In response, the Director of Kumasi Children’s Home, Madam Mabel Amponsah, expressed gratitude but also highlighted pressing challenges facing the facility.

She disclosed that the home is in urgent need of a new vehicle after its old one, previously donated by Apostle Safo, broke down, making daily operations difficult.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

If youre dreaming of a third term, wake up because I will never allow it — St. Sark tells Mahama If you're dreaming of a third term, wake up because I will never allow it — St. ...

6 hours ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah NPP should be moderate, avoid attacks in 2026 flagbearer campaign — Mussa Dankwa...

6 hours ago

NPP takes early lead in September 2 Akwatia by-election — Global InfoAnalytics NPP takes early lead in September 2 Akwatia by-election — Global InfoAnalytics

6 hours ago

Member of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team, Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Kennedy Agyapong is the variable NPP needs to win election 2028 — Palgrave

6 hours ago

Acting Defence Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Report of preliminary probe into helicopter crash to be submitted today — Defenc...

6 hours ago

Investigative board begins 30-day probe into cause of helicopter crash — Defence Ministry Investigative board begins 30-day probe into cause of helicopter crash — Defence...

8 hours ago

Commissioner General of GRA, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong GIHOC, Graphic Communications, TOR, 6 other institutions owe GRA GH¢47million in...

8 hours ago

WAEC dismisses NUGS’ demand for representation in exam committees WAEC dismisses NUGS’ demand for representation in exam committees

8 hours ago

CAGD, OSP to probe, prosecute payroll offenders CAGD, OSP to probe, prosecute payroll offenders

8 hours ago

Manya Krobo chiefs launch festival Manya Krobo chiefs launch festival

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line