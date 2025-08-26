Kumasi Children’s Home receives Gh¢100,000 support from Apostle Kwadwo Safo

The Kumasi Children’s Home has received a major boost following a donation of GH¢100,000 worth of items from Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka as part of his 26th August birthday celebration.

The donation package, which included GH¢20,000 in cash, rice, oil, diapers, beverages, water, and clothing items, is expected to ease the burden on the home as it caters for vulnerable children.

Delivering the items on behalf of Apostle Safo, his aide, Kakyire Nana Kwabena, said the gesture was consistent with the Apostle’s lifelong mission of uplifting the needy. “Each year during his birthday, Apostle Safo channels resources into supporting the less privileged rather than organizing lavish parties,” he emphasized.

He also appealed to society to emulate such initiatives, stressing that collective responsibility is key to building an inclusive and caring nation.

In response, the Director of Kumasi Children’s Home, Madam Mabel Amponsah, expressed gratitude but also highlighted pressing challenges facing the facility.

She disclosed that the home is in urgent need of a new vehicle after its old one, previously donated by Apostle Safo, broke down, making daily operations difficult.