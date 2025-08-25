NPP should be moderate, avoid attacks in 2026 flagbearer campaign — Mussa Dankwah

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be cautious in its internal campaign ahead of the 2026 flagbearer elections.

Camps of the various hopefuls, particularly Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, and Bryan Acheampong, have been trading accusations in the aftermath of the party’s heavy defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Many within the party have blamed Dr. Bawumia’s tribe and religion for the loss.

Reacting to this on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Monday, August 25, Mr. Dankwah cautioned that excessive attacks could deepen cracks in the NPP and weaken its chances against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028.

“They should be very careful in how they attack or defend themselves. In these internal primaries, there’s life after primaries, and they shouldn’t make that life very difficult for themselves. They have to be moderate in how they attack each other, because you need total unity to win the election against an NDC candidate,” he warned.

He further noted that persistent divisions could jeopardise the party’s effort to regroup after the primaries.

“If these fractures are really showing up the way they are, and people are not forgiven after the primaries, I can’t see how the NPP will galvanize themselves again for the next election,” he added.

Meanwhile, a poll by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that the NPP is taking an early lead in the September 2 Akwatia by-election, with its candidate Solomon Kwame Asumadu ahead among Akans, Ga-Adangbe, Ewe, and Mole-Dagbani voters.