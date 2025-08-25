NPP takes early lead in September 2 Akwatia by-election — Global InfoAnalytics

A poll by independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taking an early lead in the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

According to the survey, the NPP’s candidate, Solomon Kwame Asumadu, is leading not only among Akans but also among Ga-Adangbe, Ewe, and Mole-Dagbani voters.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Monday, August 25, Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, said if the trend reflects on election day, the NPP will retain the seat.

“The edge they have is because of three things we’ve observed in the polls. They are leading among Ga-Adangbe groups, 51% against 46% for the NDC.

“They are ahead among Ewe groups, 47% to 41%, and among Mole-Dagbani groups, 52% to 48%. If these turn out to be true, then NPP will win the seat. But if voters don’t follow through on election day, the NPP could lose,” he explained.

He added, “If the NPP candidate wins Ga-Adangbe, Ewe, and Mole-Dagbani votes, and they are already ahead among the Akans, there’s no way the NDC can win. But if it goes the other way, then the NPP may lose.”

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for September 2, follows the death of NPP MP Ernest Yaw Kumi in July 2025, just months after he was elected.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has assured that adequate measures are in place to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has also cautioned individuals planning to foment trouble during the polls to abandon such intentions.